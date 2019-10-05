Southampton vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Chelsea will make the short trip to Southampton on Sunday for their eighth Premier League match of the 2019-20 season.

Caesars have installed the Blues as the 5-6 favourites, while Saints come in at 3-1. A draw carries odds of 29-10.

Sky Sports will provide coverage for British viewers, while American fans can follow along via NBC Sports Gold. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET.

Chelsea have won two of their last three Premier League matches, as well as three straight across all competitions, and enter Sunday's contest with plenty of momentum.

Things haven't always been smooth under manager Frank Lampard―the home loss against Valencia in the Champions League was a particularly disappointing result―but the young Blues have shown plenty of promise.

Tammy Abraham has been the standout player so far, scoring a remarkable seven Premier League goals in as many games.

His strong form was rewarded with a spot in England's national team for the upcoming international break:

Southampton have not enjoyed a great start to the season, and entering Week 8, they sit just two points above the relegation zone. Saints have lost four of their seven outings, including their last two.

Their minus-four goal differential is the sixth-worst in the Premier League, and a struggling attack is to blame. Danny Ings and Moussa Djenepo are the team's top scorers in the division, with two goals apiece.

Despite the team's struggles, Lampard expects a difficult trip:

The Blues came away with a 3-0 win during their last visit to St Mary's Stadium, but Southampton earned a draw when they came to Stamford Bridge later in the season.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Chelsea