Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal will start Sunday's Premier League encounter with Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium as the clear favourites, and the hosts will be looking to improve their fortunes in the English top flight.

Caesars have handed the Gunners odds of 5-11, compared to 11-2 for Bournemouth. A draw comes in at 19-5.

CNBC will provide full coverage of the match for American fans, who can stream the contest via the NBC Sports app. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET.

Arsenal haven't lost a match in any competition since the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on August 24, and they cruised to a 4-0 win over Standard Liege in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

The Gunners have won just one of their last four in the Premier League, however, and have already fallen nine points behind league-leaders Liverpool heading into Matchday 8.

Bournemouth have won two of their last three in the competition and only sit a single point behind the north London side. The Cherries' last outing was a 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

Sunday's visiting team has been remarkably successful this early in the season, despite fielding the league's youngest team, per FootballTalentScout:

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been a revelation so far this season, showing remarkable consistency at the age of 21. Philip Billing, Harry Wilson and Nathan Ake are others to keep an eye on.

Arsenal have been overly reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in front of goal this season, and he'll start Sunday's match as the only Gunners player to have netted more than twice in the Premier League so far.

September proved a great month for him:

Summer signing Gabriel Martinelli has been a standout in his last two starts, netting twice in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

The Brazilian could be in line to play his first Premier League minutes since a cameo appearance against Newcastle United in August, handing the hosts another big weapon in front of goal.

Bournemouth have already conceded 12 goals this season, tied for fifth-worst in the division. Arsenal's defence has also been leaky, conceding 11.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth