Erling Haaland: Transfer Rumours 'F--king Boring' Amid Manchester United Talk

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland has said he finds transfer speculation "f--king boring" amid continued rumours regarding his future.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Austrian outfit and is on his way to establishing himself as one of the most exciting young forwards in the game. Naturally, a number of elite clubs have been mentioned as possible suitors for his signature.

When asked about a possible move, Haaland praised his team for the manner in which they deal with the buzz, per VG (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"The media attention is huge," said Haaland. "It's good pressure. The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded."

When asked again about the rumours, the teenager said he's already finding the stories tiresome. "It's f--king boring," said the Salzburg star. "I'm bored now. How bored on a scale of 1 to 10? 9.9."

Per Burton, Manchester United have already been noted as an interested club.

While the striker may have had enough of the incessant speculation, he will be asked similar questions regularly if he continues to find the net on such a frequent basis.

Haaland has shown he can perform at the highest level. In the UEFA Champions League, he has already scored four goals, including a hat-trick against Genk and an equaliser for his team in the eventual 4-3 loss at Anfield against Liverpool on Wednesday:

Per OptaJean, not only has Haaland been prolific in club football's elite competition, he's been clinical with his opportunities, too:

Even in the early stages of his career, it's clear the young forward has many positive facets in his play.

Haaland has showcased ruthless finishing ability so far this season, but his movement in the penalty area is advanced for someone of his tender years.

There are still aspects of his game that require refining, most notably his work with his back to goal, but football writer Jonathan Fadugba thinks the Salzburg star is destined for the top:

Haaland is clearly not afraid of showing his personality, either, as the above quotes illustrate.

After he netted his hat-trick against Genk, he gave the following awkward post-match interview:

United are short of options up top following the sale of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, and if Haaland was to join, he would be an exciting acquisition with the long-term in mind.

However, for the time being, the striker is benefitting from getting consistent football in an attack-minded team. There's little doubt he will continue to attract high-profile interest in the coming months, but it would be a big surprise if he was to move anywhere until next summer at the earliest.