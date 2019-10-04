Jurgen Klopp Would 'Leave' Liverpool If the Club Released Dressing Room Footage

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he would leave his job if the club released footage from inside the dressing room.

Klopp was asked about the topic after a video emerged of Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch giving a team talk at half-time during Tuesday's thrilling UEFA Champions League clash against the Reds. Salzburg recovered from a three-goal deficit but eventually lost 4-3.

While the video provided an intriguing insight into what goes on behind the scenes, Klopp made it clear it's not something he would like to be involved in, per Connor Dunn of the Liverpool Echo.

"If LFCTV had put out a video of me in that situation, I would leave the club," he said. "That's the truth, and that's all I will say about that."

Carl Markham of the Press Association provided footage of the German's response to the question:

Here is the clip of Marsch from half-time at Anfield, in which he encourages his side to be more aggressive and try to target Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk:

In recent years, fans have been given a look behind the curtain when it comes to football at the elite level, with a number of clubs and players welcoming cameras behind the scenes.

Liverpool have actually been involved in this kind of project before, when they featured in the Being: Liverpool series in 2012. The documentary was released when Brendan Rodgers, who will return to Anfield as Leicester City manager on Saturday, was the coach, and it featured clips of training and team meetings.

Manchester City also released the All or Nothing documentary last year, which covers their record-breaking 100-point season in the 2017-18 Premier League.

On Friday, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique shared a trailer for a series that will provide an in-depth look at his club:

It's understandable that some managers would not want the sanctity of the dressing room breached, though, especially a figure like Klopp, who is renowned for his ability to build trust with his players.

Whatever the manager does is working, as Liverpool have made major strides under the guidance of the German. Last season, they won the Champions League and finished as runners-up in the Premier League to City. In the current campaign, they've won all seven of their top-flight matches.

Klopp's desire for privacy when it comes to the dressing room may be due to some of the antics that go on in there, too.

Speaking to The Athletic (h/t Sky Sports), Georginio Wijnaldum said the manager wore Cristiano Ronaldo-branded boxer shorts before the 2018 Champions League final with Real Madrid. The Dutch midfielder said "the whole changing room was on the floor laughing their heads off" and the coach has "done hundreds of jokes like that."