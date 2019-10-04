Robert Moreno Says Barcelona's Ansu Fati Was in Spain Draft Squad Before Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain manager Robert Moreno has said Barcelona winger Ansu Fati was in his "preliminary squad" and stood a chance of being selected for upcoming the team's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers prior to his injury.

Fati, 16, has demonstrated spectacular form in only a handful of Barcelona appearances and looks like a special talent after making his professional debut on August 25.

Spain will face Norway and Sweden on October 12 and 15, respectively. When asked about Fati's involvement, Moreno told reporters: "He was in the preliminary squad. Everything that he's doing is exceptional. ... He was injured, which is the most important reason [why he was not selected]."

The youngster came off the bench to net his first senior goal in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna on August 31, becoming the club's youngest scorer in the process:

Spain under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente also spoke to the media on Friday and added there were issues with FIFA regarding Fati's clearance that also prevented him from registering for Spain.

"I waited until the last moment. But it is for the simple reason that he is not selectable. I do not know the details, but he lacks some procedure with FIFA," he said.

Moreno added:

"We thought he could do well. He was on the pre-list, we value him, there were a number of events that have been going on, bureaucratic issues after he was injured and we could not summon him.

"Allow me for this exception when talking about someone who is not on the list, but he was a special case that had to be treated in an honest way."

Commentator Tiago Estevao argued it was premature to call Fati into the senior setup given his age, pointing to previous Spanish starlets who didn't fulfil their potential:

Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau but moved to Spain with his family at a young age. He grew up in Seville and spent several years in the Sevilla academy before moving to Catalonia to join La Masia in 2012.

The prodigy has taken no time to settle in among La Liga's senior stars, having scored and assisted in a 5-2 win over Valencia in September (his first start for the club):

One could argue Fati's development would be better served moving more gradually through Spain's under-age teams, but only time will tell.

Sport reported Fati has recovered from the injury that sidelined him for the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan on Wednesday and could be fit for Sunday's visit of Sevilla.