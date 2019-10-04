NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Seeking Max Contract from Raptors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is seeking a max contract extension following a breakout performance in 2018-19, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Siakam is eligible for a four-year, $130 million extension or a five-year, $170 million deal.

A first-round pick in 2016, Siakam is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, though he would be a restricted free agent next offseason if the Raptors extend a $3.5 million qualifying offer. He will make $2.4 million in 2019-20, per Spotrac.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN previously reported the two sides had "engaged in preliminary talks," though an agreement was not "imminent."

Siakam emerged as a star last season, averaging a career-high 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, a performance that earned him the 2018-19 Most Improved Player award.

He played a vital role in Toronto's postseason run, putting up 19.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game throughout the playoffs. He averaged 19.8 PPG and 7.5 RPG during the 2019 NBA Finals while helping the Raptors capture their first-ever championship.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the duo of Siakam and Kawhi Leonard combined to score the second-most points by a pair of teammates (1,187) in a single postseason, tying a mark previously accomplished by the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. (LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have the record of 1,222 from 2012 with the Miami Heat.)

Leonard—the reigning Finals MVP—has moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers, so Siakam has the opportunity to take on a bigger role in the Six, and the 25-year-old has shown enough upside to warrant a max contract.

From a business standpoint, Toronto faces little pressure to get a deal done prior to next offseason, as The Athletic's Blake Murphy pointed out:

The Raptors' season tips off Oct. 22 versus the New Orleans Pelicans.