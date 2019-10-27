Rams' Brandin Cooks out with Concussion After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit vs. Bengals

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams looks at the score in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not return to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a concussion.  

Cooks was ruled out after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jessie Bates III.

The Rams have had to adjust without Cooks already this season. The six-year veteran was evaluated for a concussion following a hit from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 30-29 loss in Week 5, though he was able to play the following week.

Now in his second season with the Rams, Cooks has established himself as a key piece of head coach Sean McVay's offense. The 26-year-old led the team with 14.9 yards per reception (min. five catches) and ranked third with 44 targets, 27 receptions and 402 yards entering Sunday.

An extended absence for Cooks will only compound some recent struggles for the defending NFC champions. Todd Gurley is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry, but he only averages 13.7 attempts per game. Jared Goff has two more touchdowns (nine) than interceptions (seven) through seven games.

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods will remain the top two wideouts for McVay. Josh Reynolds and Mike Thomas are going to take snaps with Cooks out of action as the Rams attempt to stay with the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. 

