Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into WWE SmackDown Debut on Fox

Credit: WWE.com

In what has been the biggest week for pro wrestling in years, WWE takes another significant step on Friday night when SmackDown makes its debut on Fox.

Returning to a Friday night is a bold move in itself, but doing so on a new network means there is bound to be plenty of attention on the blue brand moving forward.

SmackDown has established itself as, arguably, the strongest WWE brand in recent years, but that will be put to the test more than ever now.

And typically, there are plenty of unanswered questions going into a show that the company has made a lot of effort to hype up.

Here's a look at the biggest questions.