Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into WWE SmackDown Debut on FoxOctober 4, 2019
Biggest Unanswered Questions Going into WWE SmackDown Debut on Fox
In what has been the biggest week for pro wrestling in years, WWE takes another significant step on Friday night when SmackDown makes its debut on Fox.
Returning to a Friday night is a bold move in itself, but doing so on a new network means there is bound to be plenty of attention on the blue brand moving forward.
SmackDown has established itself as, arguably, the strongest WWE brand in recent years, but that will be put to the test more than ever now.
And typically, there are plenty of unanswered questions going into a show that the company has made a lot of effort to hype up.
Here's a look at the biggest questions.
Will There Be a Surprise Return or Two?
WWE is bound to ensure the new era of SmackDown kicks off with a bang on Fox.
And one way to do that is by having some surprise returns, which could involve returning wrestlers or one-off appearances from former greats.
Given NXT had Finn Balor and Tomasso Ciampa showing up on Wednesday night, it's expected that SmackDown will do something similar. But who will provide the surprises?
Fans already know AOP are preparing themselves for a return, and announcing their arrival on the blue brand by decimating the tag division would certainly make an impact.
Who's to say WWE won't bring in some big names from NXT for one night, either? Imagine The Undisputed Era running riot on the blue brand on Friday. It would certainly get people talking.
Is Shane McMahon's Reign of Terror Going to Continue on Fox?
Possibly the biggest disappointment for WWE this year has been just how much airtime Shane McMahon has taken up.
At a time when the company has more in-ring talent than ever before, he has been too constant a presence on both Raw and SmackDown.
His angle with The Miz leading up to WrestleMania 35 was fine, but it should have ended there.
Hopefully, the move to Fox will provide the final chapter on Shane-O-Mac's time on screen.
There's no doubt Kevin Owens needs the win more on Friday night in their Loser Leaves Town match, not least to boost his own standing on the blue brand. But McMahon needs to take a step back from TV and into the background.
Will The Rock Call CM Punk Live on Air?
The Rock's appearance on Friday Night SmackDown is likely to be one of the most-watched segments of the show. But it's likely to be even more interesting after comments made by former WWE star CM Punk this week.
Speaking on The Kevin & Bean Show (h/t TalkSport), Punk said: "...do you remember the last time The Rock was in the Staples Center? Let's do it again. When is this show, next Friday? Dwayne, call me Friday."
Punk was referring to a segment in 2017, when Rock responded to the crowd chanting Punk's name by calling him up live in the ring. Unfortunately, he didn't answer.
However, it sounds like Punk will be waiting for a call on Friday night. It will be wild if he does answer the phone, and it will likely further fuel suggestions he could be back with WWE before too long.
Is Brock Lesnar Going to Be a Full-Time SmackDown Star?
Fans know Brock Lesnar will be competing for the WWE Championship on Friday night, but they don't know much more about his plans on the blue brand.
There are a number of unanswered questions surrounding The Beast Incarnate's long-term future. Will he be drafted to the blue brand? How often will he be showing up? Will he actually be working as a full-time competitor?
Those questions may not necessarily be answered on Friday night, but the outcome of his match with Kofi Kingston could provide some insight into the plans for Lesnar.
If he wins the WWE Championship, an extended stay on SmackDown is not out of the question.
But as has always been the case with Lesnar, it's difficult to completely predict what his next move will be in WWE.