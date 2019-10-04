Liverpool's Sadio Mane Wary of Jamie Vardy Ahead of 'Massive' Game vs. Leicester

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has cautioned the Reds against Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy ahead of the Foxes' Premier League visit to Anfield on Saturday. 

The Reds will face Leicester, who held them to a 1-1 draw at Anfield last season, on the back of a chaotic 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Per Goal's Neil Jones, Mane said:

"I think if we want to win we have to play better than [against Salzburg] because we know Leicester. Especially this season they are very strong and a very good team. 

"For sure we are going to learn from it and be ready for Saturday, which will be a massive game for us.

"I think they started the season very well and are a very good team, and if we want to beat them we have to be 100 per cent ready. 

"Vardy always scores so we have to make sure this game he will not score and we try to take all our chances—that will be the key."

Liverpool were 3-0 up against the Austrian side and were pegged back to 3-3 before Mohamed Salah netted a decisive fourth goal for the hosts.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Leicester would be licking their lips in anticipation after watching such a performance, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

Leicester are third in the league after seven matches, and along with Liverpool they boast the joint-best defensive record with five goals conceded.

Mane was right to single out Vardy as a threat, too.

The striker comes into the match fresh from netting a brace against Newcastle United in a 5-0 win last time out:

Vardy's double took his tally this season to five Premier League goals, and he's scored 14 in his last 17 games in the English top flight.

What's more, he's particularly effective when playing against those at the upper end of the table, having racked up 34 goals against the Premier League's "big six," including seven against Liverpool.

The 32-year-old's pace, tenacious work rate and ruthless finishing are a deadly combination, and in James Maddison and Youri Tielemans Leicester have the players to supply him with ammunition, so the Reds back line is in for a tough time on Saturday.

