DK Metcalf, Will Dissly's Updated Fantasy Stock for Seahawks After Week 5

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

As the Seattle Seahawks offense was clicking early on in its Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, fantasy football owners likely took notice.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has proved himself over and over through the years, so fantasy owners don't have many questions as to what type of value he brings to the table. However, the likes of rookie receiver DK Metcalf and second-year tight end Will Dissly remain enigmas.

Metcalf grabbed the attention of fantasy owners by starting his rookie campaign with 150 yards and one touchdowns through the first two games. However, he had accumulated just three receptions for 73 yards and zero scores in his two most recent games, bringing his fantasy stock into question.

However, he wasted little time on Thursday night reminding fantasy owners that he can contribute.

In the first quarter-and-a-half against the Rams, Metcalf had 44 yards and a touchdown:

The 6'4", 229-pound Ole Miss product has yet to completely break out, as he has not had more than four receptions in a game all season. And while he entered the game with just 10 catches, he has made the most of his opportunities, averaging 22.5 yards per reception.

Metcalf's potential should have fantasy owners intrigued, but given his limited number of touches, he has some work to do to be a fantasy star. For the time being, though, he figures to be a quality WR2/WR3 option.

Meanwhile, Dissly has been one of the breakout fantasy stars to begin the year. The 2018 fourth-round pick entered Week 5 having already established new career highs in catches (19), yards (181) and touchdowns (four).

Dissly entered the showdown the NFC West showdown having averaged 5.5 targets and 4.8 receptions per game through the first four weeks. Through the first three games, he was the most productive tight end for fantasy owners in terms of points per touch, according to Pro Football Focus:

Over his previous three games, he had not been held to fewer than five catches or 50 yards nor had he been held out of the end zone. And based on his latest performance, he has staying power.

Dissly had three catches for 70 yards in the first half against Los Angeles. He even had a chance to show off a bit:

Wilson and Dissly have had a great connection early on this season, as the quarterback has looked for his 6'4", 265-pound tight end early and often. The second-year player will have to continue to prove himself over the course of 16 games, but there is no reason to believe that Wilson won't keep feeding Dissly, as the results have been good thus far.