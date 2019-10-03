Video: Watch Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Make Catch-of-the-Year Candidate vs. Rams

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett wasted little time giving the Los Angeles Rams a rude welcoming for Thursday's game at CenturyLink Field.

Trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, Wilson dropped back after a play-action and couldn't find anyone open as the play developed. He scrambled to his left and then fired a pass that appeared to be heading out of bounds near the back corner of the end zone.

That's when Lockett came down with it and somehow managed to get both feet down for the first touchdown of the game.

It was more of the same from Lockett, who now has three touchdowns in the first five games of the year and has emerged as Wilson's go-to receiver in the Seattle offense.

It was also the type of play the Seahawks will need to turn around their recent history against the Rams. They have lost three straight against their NFC West rivals and are looking to gain critical ground in the division race.

