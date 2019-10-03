Report: Vikings Hope Stefon Diggs Tension 'Blows Over,' Will Handle Internally

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 4, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Frustrations are publicly boiling over for the Minnesota Vikings in the days following a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with a recent example involving wide receiver Stefon Diggs telling reporters Thursday "there's truth to all rumors" in regards to chatter that he's looking for a trade.

Later in the day, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Vikings are looking to patch things up internally with the talented wideout:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Thursday that Diggs isn't pleased with Minnesota right now.   

"His frustration with the organization has been palpable," Rapoport tweeted. "He was not at practice yesterday for non-injury reasons. Teammates are left wondering if he wants to be there. The team is adamant he is not available for a trade, barring some massive deal."

Diggs, 25, is in his fifth season with the Vikings after being taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

