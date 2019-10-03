Watch WWE's 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Give Weather Report on Local Sacramento News

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

WWE

Bray Wyatt took a break out from hosting Firefly Funhouse and his fiendish behavior to...give a weather report in Sacramento?

Wyatt made a promotional appearance Thursday—seemingly half in character but mostly not—to promote Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view:

Bray was much closer to his Funhouse persona in an earlier television appearance on Good Day Sacramento:

There's not much to say about what's going on here, other than Wyatt looked legitimately tickled to be doing a weather report, and it's hilarious watching these hosts who clearly know little (if anything) about wrestling uncomfortably laugh during the segments.

The first man in the second clip fumbling over his words to ask Wyatt if he likes calamari is gold. 

