Allie Long, Mallory Pugh Lead USA Past South Korea on World Cup Victory Tour

Nearly three months after claiming the 2019 World Cup in France, the U.S. women's national team kept the celebration going at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night with a 2-0 win over the Korea Republic in its second-to-last Victory Tour friendly.

As a result, Jill Ellis became the winningest head coach in USWNT history with her 106th victory:

Allie Long (45+3') and Mallory Pugh (76') were the goal scorers with 2019 FIFA women's world player of the year Megan Rapinoe assisting both off set pieces. Rapinoe hadn't played with the club since the World Cup Final on July 6.

Prior to kickoff, U.S. defender Ali Krieger celebrated her 100th international cap, which she reached in May. The moment was made more emotional by her father's presence at the pregame ceremony after he suffered multiple injuries in a car accident in early September:

Krieger's fiancee, Ashlyn Harris, got the start in goal. Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh, Allie Long and Rose Lavelle were the other four fresh faces in the lineup from the team's last game on Sept. 3:

Once the whistle blew, the Americans got off to a quiet start. Midfielder Julie Ertz and forward Mallory Pugh each had promising shots hit the post, but it was only a matter of time, though, before they settled into form.

The first goal came just before halftime when Pugh earned a free kick in the second minute of extra time. Rapinoe sailed a cross into the box, and Long's left foot volleyed it home:

The post continued to haunt the U.S. in the second half. Carli Lloyd, who entered the night having scored in three straight games, hit it in the 49th minute off a pass from Christen Press. And then, in the 68th minute, Press saw a chance of her own ricochet off the beam.

Press generated several exciting opportunities in the second half, but it was Rapinoe again who led to the team's second goal:

Rapinoe was subbed out immediately after the goal, replaced by Jessica McDonald. Press, Andi Sullivan and Tierna Davidson were the other American substitutes.

The U.S. will leave Charlotte having kept opponents scoreless in five consecutive matches.

What's Next?

The U.S. will finish its Victory Tour on Sunday in a rematch with the Korea Republic at Chicago's Soldier Field. It will be head coach Jill Ellis' last game with the team, as she announced her retirement on July 30.