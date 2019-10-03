Report: Penny Toler Used Racial Epithets, Called Sparks Players 'Motherf--kers'

Los Angeles Sparks general manager Penny Toler reportedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade in an effort to motivate the team after their Game 2 loss to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals.

Toler, who is black, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne she may have used the N-word but not as a pejorative. Players who were in the locker room told Shelburne Toler called them "motherf--kers" and showed "total disrespect."

"By no means did I call my players the N-word," Toler told ESPN. "I'm not saying that I couldn't have used it in a context. But it wasn't directed at any of my players.

"It's unfortunate I used that word. I shouldn't. Nobody should. ... But you know, like I said, I'm not here to defend word by word by word what I said. I know some of the words that I'm being accused of are embellished. Did I give a speech that I hoped would get our team going? Yes.

"I think that this whole conversation has been taken out of context because when we lose, emotions are running high and, unfortunately, and obviously, some people feel some type of way."

Toler, 53, has been the Sparks' general manager since 1999. Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman told Shelburne that no players have complained to the team about Toler's actions. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

