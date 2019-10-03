Lakers News: Watch Kyle Kuzma Explain How Nipsey Hussle Influenced Puma Decision

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has said his relationship with late rapper Nipsey Hussle played a part in him signing a five-year endorsement contract with Puma.

"One thing people know that I had a relationship with Nipsey. Him being from L.A., me being there, being a fan for years prior to even all this L.A. stuff," Kuzma told Nick DePaula of ESPN. "When I had the opportunity and Puma wanted me, from the jump I was like 'Oh that's exciting because I like Nip.' It's sad that he passed, but ever since that moment, really trying to carry on that marathon, that type of symbolism. It kind of meant a lot to me.

"For me, I wanted to go to Puma not only for everything that I got going on but to do some things within this community like Nip did. Just do the whole nine."

Puma released apparel from Nipsey's Marathon clothing line in September, with all proceeds going to the rapper's Neighborhood Nip Foundation. Nipsey was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March. Eric Holder has been charged in the case.

Kuzma announced a five-year deal with Puma earlier this week. The endorsement deal features a number of striking billboards in the Los Angeles area, along with a taco cart.

The deal will pay Kuzma more than $20 million, per DePaula.