Manchester United Settle for Scoreless Draw vs. AZ Alkmaar in Europa League

Manchester United failed to win for the third time in four matches in all competitions after being held to a 0-0 draw by AZ Alkmaar in Group L of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

A strong United lineup featuring Daniel James, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Fred struggled to create chances, although substitute Marcus Rashford was denied what looked like a clear penalty with 10 minutes to go.

Meanwhile, AZ's Myron Boadu saw an 11th-minute header ruled out for offside.

The stalemate at the Cars Jeans Stadion has moved the Red Devils on to four points and level with Partizan Belgrade in the standings.

United struggled to pose much of a threat during the cautious and scrappy opening exchanges. The AZ defence was keeping the visitors in check, with former Aston Villa centre-back Ron Vlaar a standout figure.

Meanwhile, few were impressed with the decision to move Daniel James off the flank and play him through the middle:

When United did find joy in the final third it was usually through Diogo Dalot. The raiding right-back created an excellent chance for Greenwood, who saw his shot from close range blocked.

Dalot picked another astute pass when he crossed for Gomes, but the 19-year-old didn't get his shot off quickly enough. His effort was eventually blocked on the turn and AZ cleared their lines.

At the other end, the hosts' front three were combining well, and Boadu headed in on 11 minutes but was correctly flagged offside, before going close with another header. The final ball was deserting AZ, though, with United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo holding the positions well and making decisive interventions to stop moves in key moments.

AZ were in the ascendancy as the half drew to a close, moving the ball imaginatively and at pace through the lines but still lacking the finishing touch.

The home side continued to press their advantage after the break, with Oussama Idrissie causing problems. His cross hit United debutant Brandon Williams' hand in the box, but the referee was unmoved by appeals for a penalty.

United were creaking, and David De Gea had to palm away a shot from Owen Wijndal. The chances summed up the pattern of the game, AZ were playing the football and doing the pressing but a tendency to be over-elaborate when in on goal was keeping United in the game.

The difference in quality between the two teams was summed up in midfield, where big-money imports like Matic and Fred were outshined:

Solskjaer had swapped James for Rashford and Greenwood for Lingard, but there was no improvement in the away's team quality going forward.

Even so, United should have had a penalty when Rashford was tripped by Wuytens in the box, but no decision went the Red Devils way. It was an incident sure to raise questions about the absence of VAR in UEFA club competitions.

United continue to be let down by players carrying big price tags but failing to deliver. Underperforming players and a paucity of talent in attacking areas has rendered Solskjaer's squad average at best.

