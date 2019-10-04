Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool will attempt to extend their perfect start in the Premier League on Saturday against Leicester City.

Former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers has done well since taking charge of the Foxes in February, and his team are third in the table.

Liverpool stuttered in their last match but defeated FC Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League after losing a three-goal lead at Anfield.

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST

TV: NBCSN (U.S.)

Stream: NBC Sports, fubo.tv

Odds: Liverpool 9-20, Leicester 6-1, draw 18-5 (per Caesars)

Preview

Liverpool haven't dropped a point in the Premier League this season. However, there are worrying signs for Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield forwards are operating at their vintage best, but Liverpool's defence has appeared indecisive.

Virgil van Dijk has struggled to reproduce his amazing best from last term, and opponents will be aware of his dip in performance.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

After cruising at 3-0 against Salzburg, the Austrians shocked home fans by scoring three without reply to level the game. However, Mohamed Salah spared Liverpool any further embarrassment by netting a 69th-minute winner.

Liverpool have only conceded five in their seven Premier League matches, but the visit of Leicester will severely test the Anfield collective.

Rodgers will be keen to prove himself against his former club, and the Foxes have gained momentum in recent weeks.

Klopp predicted it could be a good day for Jamie Vardy if his side continue to display the defensive frailties they showed against Salzburg, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

Warning signs are present for the Liverpool back line, but Klopp's attackers have met fire with fire. Salah and Sadio Mane have hit the ground running this season, and Roberto Firmino has knitted together the front three.

Klopp's side will need to be at their best against their next visitors, or they could be punished. The Foxes will be desperate to recapture the success that saw them shock the world to win the Premier League in 2015-16.

Vardy led the attack as Leicester won the title, and he is back to his best with Rodgers at the helm.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The striker has scored five and provided one assist in seven Premier League games this term, and he will be the central threat to Liverpool's unbeaten record.

Leicester appear to be the most likely team to penetrate the top four in the English top flight, and victory at Anfield would take their soaring confidence to the next level.