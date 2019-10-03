Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Calls Dortmund Chief a 'Clown' for Money Comment

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Calls Dortmund Chief a 'Clown' for Money CommentOctober 3, 2019
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke following claims the striker's main motivation for moving to the Emirates Stadium in 2018 was money.
Speaking about Aubameyang to Suddeutsche Zeitung (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards), Watzke said the Gabon international "will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account, but on Wednesdays will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television."
In response to the comments, Aubameyang posted the following on social media, making his own feelings on Watzke clear and criticising BVB for the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in 2017:
Aubameyang P-E @Aubameyang7
Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke you such a clown 🤡 I remember that time you said we never gonna sell Ousmane then you saw more than 100M you were the first to take that money 🤣🤣🤙🏽don’t talk about money please!!! Leave me alone pls 🙏🏽
