Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Calls Dortmund Chief a 'Clown' for Money Comment

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JANUARY 27: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund looks dejected after the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Sport-Club Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park on January 27, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke following claims the striker's main motivation for moving to the Emirates Stadium in 2018 was money. 

Speaking about Aubameyang to Suddeutsche Zeitung (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards), Watzke said the Gabon international "will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account, but on Wednesdays will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television."

In response to the comments, Aubameyang posted the following on social media, making his own feelings on Watzke clear and criticising BVB for the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in 2017:

       

