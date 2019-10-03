Mason Mount: 'You Want to Give That Extra Mile For' Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard

Warren Little/Getty Images

Mason Mount has said he is willing to go "that extra mile" for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after being handed a first-team place in 2019-20.

The 20-year-old midfielder has played every minute of Chelsea's seven matches in the Premier League this term, netting three goals.

Lampard, appointed Blues manager in July after Maurizio Sarri's departure to Juventus, has put his faith in Chelsea's academy players this season.

The Englishman has partially had his hand forced by Chelsea's transfer ban, but he has also overlooked more experienced players in order to give younger stars opportunities this term.

Wednesday's 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Lille was a case in point, when Lampard started Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori, and played Callum Hudson-Odoi from the bench.

Mount has said Chelsea's group of youngsters are motivated by the faith Lampard has shown in them, per Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour:

"It's been a crazy first couple of months. Sometimes it's quite strange on the training pitch or playing games looking across and seeing someone you've played with for so many years. Hopefully this year we can try to win a trophy and build on that in the next couple of years.

"You want to give that extra mile for [Lampard]. Mentally you've got to be ready. It's a big step and just because you're a young player doing well it doesn't mean you're going to be ready for the first team. You've got to show the manager that you're ready."

Lampard, 41, is Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer and is already a club legend.

His start as Blues manager has been mixed, with the west London club sitting seventh in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool:

Given his standing at the club, and the fact he is promoting young players from the academy, he is likely to be afforded more patience from Chelsea fans than his predecessors.

The Blues have long had one of the most successful academies in England and won the FA Youth Cup five seasons running from 2013-18.

It has been a rarity, though, in recent years to see a young player successfully make the step up to the senior side.

Lampard has, so far, seen his faith in academy players repaid this season:

The Blues' opener against Lille, which helped them to their first Champions League win of the season, was set up by Tomori and scored by Abraham:

It is clear that Chelsea's youngsters are prepared to give everything for a man they likely idolised in their childhood, and Lampard is in the process of building a committed and exciting young side at Stamford Bridge.