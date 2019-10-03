Ben Chilwell: 'No Regrets' over Leicester Stay Amid Previous Liverpool Rumours

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell has said he has "no regrets" regarding his decision to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool earlier in his career.

The defender has cemented his position as the starting left-back for the Foxes in recent years and is a regular for the England national team too. Chilwell's potential was recognised from an early age, with a number of elite clubs linked with him in the past.

Liverpool were one of those, and speaking ahead of Leicester's clash with the Reds at Anfield on Saturday, Chilwell was quizzed on the previous interest from the Reds, per Sky Sports:

"I was 17 at the time. My agent was the one dealing with it all, talking to Liverpool and Leicester about the situation. At the time, I was trying to break into the under-21 team at Leicester, so I was just focused on getting into that and progressing into the first team here.

"... Definitely no regrets. When I look at how the last four or five years have gone, starting eight games now for the England team is something I'm very happy with. Leicester was the right place for me to be at the time, and the older players have helped me a lot. The staff have kept me grounded. Definitely no regrets."

Now 22, Chilwell has made major strides in his game and is part of a Leicester outfit that is functioning brilliantly under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. The current Foxes boss was the man in charge at Liverpool when speculation about interest in the left-back started to surface.

Per Match of the Day, since Rodgers took charge of Leicester in February, only the Premier League's two standout teams have fared better:

Chilwell has been a crucial part of their success, with his raids down the left flank a constant outlet for the team. The England international brings energy on the wing and can pick out dangerous crosses when he does venture forward.

While the full-back is renowned for his attacking endeavour, last season he showcased improvements in his defensive play too, regularly halting opposition attacks in the wide areas:

Although Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the division, Liverpool have an excellent option in that position in Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain has been a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp's side, and along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, he offers a huge attacking threat from the full-back position:

Chilwell and the rest of his Leicester team-mates will face a huge test when they go to Liverpool on Saturday. The Reds have won all seven of their Premier League games so far this season.

Mohamed Salah plays on the right side of Liverpool's attacking trio, and the Egyptian has caused problems for all opponents he's come up against this term. If Chilwell is able to contain his influence, it will go a long way to helping Leicester get a result.