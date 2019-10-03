Chelsea's Tammy Abraham: 'I Haven't Made a Decision' on England, Nigeria Future

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has said he is yet to make a decision on whether he will play for England or Nigeria at international level.

The London-born 22-year-old has turned out for the Three Lions at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level, as well as appearing in friendlies for England's senior side against Germany and Brazil in 2017.

Until he plays a competitive game for England, though, he remains eligible to play for Nigeria through his father.

England manager Gareth Southgate announces his latest squad for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria on Thursday.

Speaking after scoring in Chelsea's 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory at Lille on Wednesday, Abraham explained he has yet to decide who he will represent internationally, per BBC Sport:

"I haven't made a decision yet. I am focusing on the club. It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations. I love both nations, and for me I am clearly doing something right for Chelsea. My time will come."

Abraham has been Chelsea's first-choice No. 9 under manager Frank Lampard this season, and he has risen to the challenge following loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa:

Captain Harry Kane is effectively undroppable for England as the main striker when he is fit, but Abraham's form means he will surely be considered as a back-up option.

He has seven goals in seven Premier League appearances so far this term, only one fewer than leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, and two more than Kane.

His goal against Lille was his first in the Champions League and was crucial for Chelsea's victory, which got them up and running in a tough Group H after an opening loss to Valencia:

There are few other English strikers in better form than Abraham at the moment, and if he is included in Southgate's squad on Thursday and goes on to play against Czech Republic or Bulgaria, his international future will be decided.

If he misses out again, though, and Nigeria then come knocking, Abraham could potentially opt against representing England, which would be a blow for the Three Lions given his huge potential.