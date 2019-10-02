Report: Alan Foster Sues LaVar Ball, Says He Embezzled $2.5M from BBB, BSG

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on December 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Alan Foster has filed a civil suit against former business partner LaVar Ball, accusing the Big Baller Brand creator of embezzling $2.5 million from their companies, according to Mike Walters of Blast.

The two were co-owners of Big Baller Brand and the Ball Sports Group but severed ties earlier this year.

"LaVar is a liar who fraudulently utilized BBB and BSG to fund his personal lifestyle," the court files said.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

