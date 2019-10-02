Report: Alan Foster Sues LaVar Ball, Says He Embezzled $2.5M from BBB, BSG

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Alan Foster has filed a civil suit against former business partner LaVar Ball, accusing the Big Baller Brand creator of embezzling $2.5 million from their companies, according to Mike Walters of Blast.

The two were co-owners of Big Baller Brand and the Ball Sports Group but severed ties earlier this year.

"LaVar is a liar who fraudulently utilized BBB and BSG to fund his personal lifestyle," the court files said.

