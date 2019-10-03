AEW Dynamite Fallout: Jon Moxley Returns, Jake Hager Arrives in Explosive Debut

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Expectations of gargantuan proportions chased AEW into their big Dynamite debut on TNT.

With superb production, one of the hottest crowds in recent wrestling memory and a star-studded cast of matches, Dynamite managed to present a fresh product while staying true to the talents on the roster.

Chris Jericho was as devious as ever. MJF lit the world on fire with his effortless mic work. Pac thrived in the way he does. The women’s division slingshotted into best-in-world contention. Jon Moxley had another unforgettable moment and the unveiling of Jake Hager felt important in a way that only AEW can make it feel.

These moments laid the foundation for a weekly viewing experience that feels chaotic in the best way possible. There’s smooth production, but the anything-can-happen vibes fans have sought for so long have certainly returned.

These were the top moments that have set the stage for the coming weeks.