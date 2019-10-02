Watch Chris Jericho Assault Cody Rhodes After Sammy Guevara Win on AEW Dynamite

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2019

OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 09: Chris Jericho looks on during the Dominion 6.9 In Osaka-Jo Hall of NJPW on June 09, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho has officially sent his message to Cody Rhodes.

The AEW champion took out The American Nightmare following Cody's win over Sammy Guevara on the opening match of AEW Dynamite.

Cody's win over Jericho keeps him undefeated (with a time-limit draw) in his AEW career and continues to set up their match for Full Gear in November. The beatdown saw Jericho drive Cody through chairs and an entire picture-in-picture commercial break—even going out of his way to mock Rhodes by taking a selfie.

Jericho is scheduled to participate in a six-man tag match with Santana and Ortiz against The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We'll have to see if Cody finds a way to get some sort at retribution.

Jericho did an excellent job of helping to build his feud with Hangman Page for their first AEW championship bout, so this feud figures to quickly rank among AEW's best. Cody and Jericho are two of the best in-ring storytellers in the world, and watching them put on a 15-20 minute classic should be a lot of fun.

This is only the beginning of what will be a monthlong build. 

Related

    MLB’s Sign-Stealing Problem

    😮 Astros, Dodgers, Yanks all accused 🗣️ Verlander: 'Paranoia is off the charts' ➡️ B/R explores how MLB is combating it

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB’s Sign-Stealing Problem

    😮 Astros, Dodgers, Yanks all accused 🗣️ Verlander: 'Paranoia is off the charts' ➡️ B/R explores how MLB is combating it

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout gives his rankings after the season's first quarter

    Featured logo
    Featured

    2020 NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout gives his rankings after the season's first quarter

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Soto's Heroics Lead Nats to 4-3 NL Wild Card Game Win

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Soto's Heroics Lead Nats to 4-3 NL Wild Card Game Win

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Are Evans and Godwin the NFL's Best WR Duo?

    @MikeTanier makes the case for Bucs pair ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Are Evans and Godwin the NFL's Best WR Duo?

    @MikeTanier makes the case for Bucs pair ➡️

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report