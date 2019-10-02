Watch Chris Jericho Assault Cody Rhodes After Sammy Guevara Win on AEW Dynamite

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho has officially sent his message to Cody Rhodes.

The AEW champion took out The American Nightmare following Cody's win over Sammy Guevara on the opening match of AEW Dynamite.

Cody's win over Jericho keeps him undefeated (with a time-limit draw) in his AEW career and continues to set up their match for Full Gear in November. The beatdown saw Jericho drive Cody through chairs and an entire picture-in-picture commercial break—even going out of his way to mock Rhodes by taking a selfie.

Jericho is scheduled to participate in a six-man tag match with Santana and Ortiz against The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We'll have to see if Cody finds a way to get some sort at retribution.

Jericho did an excellent job of helping to build his feud with Hangman Page for their first AEW championship bout, so this feud figures to quickly rank among AEW's best. Cody and Jericho are two of the best in-ring storytellers in the world, and watching them put on a 15-20 minute classic should be a lot of fun.

This is only the beginning of what will be a monthlong build.