Triple H on Rumors CM Punk Might Return to WWE Some Day: 'Never Say Never'

Triple H left the door open for CM Punk returning to WWE in some form but acknowledged nothing is imminent between the promotion and the former champion.

Punk confirmed on Collider Live he had auditioned for WWE Backstage, a studio show that will air on FS1. He added he has interacted with representatives of Fox rather than WWE throughout the process.

Triple H addressed the matter on the SI Media Podcast, using a phrase familiar to fans whenever an exiled wrestler is concerned:

"Look, I've read about that as well and to be clear, Fox is doing this show and it's their show and it's something that they're doing to talk about the WWE Universe and everything going on it. They have a long list of people that they've been interviewing, but as far for us, one of the things this company has shown over and over again is 'never say never.'"

