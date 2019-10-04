Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller Fantasy Outlook After Mitchell Trubisky Injury

Will Newton/Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky will miss Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders due to a left shoulder injury, but his absence might not be too damaging to the rest of the Chicago Bears roster, at least from a fantasy perspective.

The third-year player entered the season with high expectations but has been up-and-down in 2019, totaling just 588 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Chicago replaces him with Chase Daniel, a veteran quarterback who has shown he can move the offense when given the opportunity.

Though he can spread the ball around better than most backups, he's still likely to rely on his top target when things break down. This is big for Allen Robinson, who should see consistent looks with Daniel under center.

While his odds of scoring a touchdown might be lower in this offense, his catches and yards should keep him a WR3 going forward.

It will be tougher to trust any other receiver, especially Anthony Miller, who has been quiet all season after a big rookie year in 2018. Until he proves he can take on a bigger role, you can leave him on the waiver wire.

Daniel's presence could also increase Tarik Cohen's involvement as the Bears try to manufacture offense. The versatile running back should get more touches close to the line of scrimmage and could turn that into significant production in points-per-reception leagues.

Matt Camp answers your fantasy football questions live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.