Report: Patriots Kicker Stephen Gostkowski on IR with Season-Ending Hip Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported the update Wednesday after Gostkowski missed practice. Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported Gostkowski has a hip injury that will require season-ending surgery.

The 35-year-old University of Memphis product is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He ranks fourth in career field-goal percentage (87.4 percent) and has connected on 98.3 percent of his extra points.

New England's all-time leading scorer has struggled in the early stages of the 2019 season, though.

While he's made seven of his eight field goals, six of those are from inside 40 yards, and he's converted just 11 of his 15 extra-point attempts (73.3 percent).

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported the Patriots were going to workout kickers Wednesday, and head coach Bill Belichick provided one of his typical vague responses to a question about the kicking situation.

"I'm not confirming anything, denying anything," he told reporters. "It's just we haven't worked any kickers out. That's the answer to the question."

He's under contract with the Pats for one more year after signing a two-year, $8.5 million extension in April.