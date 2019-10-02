Stan Van Gundy Joins NBA on TNT Broadcast Team in Analyst Role

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

Detroit Pistons President and Head Coach Stan Van Gundy smiles while introducing Blake Griffin as a part of his NBA basketball team in Auburn Hills, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Stan Van Gundy's new role during the 2019-20 NBA season will be as an analyst for Turner Sports. 

Per Warner Media's official press release on Wednesday, Van Gundy agreed to a multiyear deal to become a game analyst for the NBA on TNT on Tuesday nights and a studio analyst for NBA TV during the season. 

Craig Barry, Turner Sports' chief content officer, issued a statement about Van Gundy's hiring: 

“We're looking forward to further evolving our Tuesday night NBA coverage this season, with Stan joining a talented commentator lineup that will be a key piece of that transformation. Stan's passion for the game and insights will be a great complement alongside Ian, Brian and Jim as our primary Tuesday night voices on TNT.”

Van Gundy spent last season with ESPN working primarily as a studio analyst and calling select NBA and college basketball games. 

The former NBA head coach will be part of a group that includes Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson and analyst Jim Jackson as part of TNT's Tuesday night broadcasts. 

Prior to his work as a television analyst, Van Gundy spent 12 seasons as a head coach with the Miami Heat (2003-06), Orlando Magic (2007-12) and Detroit Pistons (2014-18). The 60-year-old went 523-384 with eight playoff appearances, including a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals with the Magic.  

TNT's coverage of the 2019-20 NBA season tips off Oct. 22 with a doubleheader featuring the New Orleans Pelicans against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m.

Related

    Who Is Lakers' Best Bet at Point Guard? 🤔

    Without an elite PG, the Lakers need to get creative

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Is Lakers' Best Bet at Point Guard? 🤔

    Without an elite PG, the Lakers need to get creative

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    What Every Team Needs to See from Its Top Rookie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Every Team Needs to See from Its Top Rookie

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Valuable Expiring Contracts

    These deals could be major trade bait

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Valuable Expiring Contracts

    These deals could be major trade bait

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyle Kuzma Signs with Puma

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyle Kuzma Signs with Puma

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report