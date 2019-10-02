Stan Van Gundy Joins NBA on TNT Broadcast Team in Analyst Role

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Stan Van Gundy's new role during the 2019-20 NBA season will be as an analyst for Turner Sports.

Per Warner Media's official press release on Wednesday, Van Gundy agreed to a multiyear deal to become a game analyst for the NBA on TNT on Tuesday nights and a studio analyst for NBA TV during the season.

Craig Barry, Turner Sports' chief content officer, issued a statement about Van Gundy's hiring:

“We're looking forward to further evolving our Tuesday night NBA coverage this season, with Stan joining a talented commentator lineup that will be a key piece of that transformation. Stan's passion for the game and insights will be a great complement alongside Ian, Brian and Jim as our primary Tuesday night voices on TNT.”

Van Gundy spent last season with ESPN working primarily as a studio analyst and calling select NBA and college basketball games.

The former NBA head coach will be part of a group that includes Ian Eagle, Brian Anderson and analyst Jim Jackson as part of TNT's Tuesday night broadcasts.

Prior to his work as a television analyst, Van Gundy spent 12 seasons as a head coach with the Miami Heat (2003-06), Orlando Magic (2007-12) and Detroit Pistons (2014-18). The 60-year-old went 523-384 with eight playoff appearances, including a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals with the Magic.

TNT's coverage of the 2019-20 NBA season tips off Oct. 22 with a doubleheader featuring the New Orleans Pelicans against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m.