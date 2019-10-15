WWE 2K20: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster Info

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

With WWE 2K20 set for worldwide release on Oct. 22, wrestling fans and gamers alike are beaming with anticipation regarding WWE's latest title.

While most who have pre-ordered or plan to buy the game are fairly well-versed in what to expect, those who are on the fence may be surprised about how many unique features WWE 2K20 includes in comparison to past games.

As WWE 2K20 gets ready to hit the shelves, here is everything you need to know about the game, including what kind of downloadable content is available, what game modes you can delve into and who is part of the massive roster.

DLC Details

DLC is often one of the biggest draws when it comes to WWE video games since it introduces new playable characters over the course of the year and improves replayability, but WWE 2K20 seemingly takes it to a different level.

Anyone who pre-ordered WWE 2K20 will have immediate access to the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which provides players with a ton of extra content:

The main draw related to the Bump in the Night pack is undoubtedly the inclusion of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as a playable character. Horror versions of eight other WWE Superstars are also part of the pack as playable characters.

Additionally, the pack features two DLC arenas and tons of DLC parts for use in Create-a-Superstar and Create-an-Arena.

Bump in the Night also boasts a 2K Showcase mode based at the Wyatt Family compound and multiple 2K Tower modes, which will provide gamers with hours of extra content to play through.

Details are currently scarce regarding DLC beyond the Bump in the Night pack, but it is known that three additional WWE 2K20 Originals packs will be released over the course of the year at a price point of $14.99 apiece. They can also be purchased as a three-pack package for $29.99, although those who bought the Deluxe or Collector's Edition of WWE 2K20 will have all packs included.

Also included in both the Deluxe and Collector's Editions are Chyna, Hulk Hogan, "$500 Shirt" The Rock and his Rock 'n' Sock Connection partner, Mankind, as playable Superstars. For those who bought the standard edition of the game, those characters can be purchased as DLC.

Chyna is making her debut in a WWE 2K game and is one of the biggest aspects of WWE 2K20 that has fans excited about the product.

Game Trailers

Xavier Woods Reveals Some Gameplay Highlights

In August, New Day member Xavier Woods provided the first official look at some in-game highlights for WWE 2K20.

While only snippets were shown, gamers can get a feel for the WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Also, Woods showed off some clips from MyCareer mode, which allows gamers to choose between being a male or female Superstar for the first time.

Roman Reigns 2K Tower

The main 2K Tower mode in WWE 2K20 is focused on the career of Roman Reigns, and in the trailer, players get a sneak peek at some of The Big Dog's greatest and most career-defining matches.

WWE 2K20 provided a full listing of Reigns' matches included in the Tower, with opponents such as Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Daniel Bryan.

The Roman Reigns 2K Tower allows gamers to essentially play through his entire career from his time in The Shield to his return from leukemia and match against Drew McIntyre at this year's WrestleMania.

Also included in the 2K Tower mode are never-before-seen interviews with The Big Dog himself.

WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution

In WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution, players go back to NXT and primarily focus on the biggest moments in the careers of Lynch, Flair, Banks and Bayley.

That includes their Fatal 4-Way match at NXT TakeOver: Rival and the memorable bout between Banks and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

The Four Horsewomen are then followed to the main roster where matches such as Banks vs. Flair at Hell in a Cell, Charlotte vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 34, Charlotte vs. Lynch at Evolution and Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 can be played.

Much of the success WWE has enjoyed in the realm of women's wrestling over the past several years can be attributed to the Four Horsewomen, and WWE 2K20 allows fans to relive their contributions.

WWE 2K20 Roster

*Full roster available at WWE.2K.com.

Adam Cole

AJ Styles

Akam

Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black

Black Alexa Bliss

Ali

Alicia Fox

Andrade

Andre the Giant

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ariya Daivari

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Big Show

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Bobby Fish

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Bret "Hitman" Hart

The Brian Kendrick

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Brutus Beefcake

Buddy Murphy

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Christian

Chyna

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Dakota Kai

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Dash Wilder

Diesel

Dolph Ziggler

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Dusty Rhodes

EC3

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Ember Moon

Eric Young

Erik

Fandango

Finn Balor

"Demon" Finn Balor

Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Goldberg

Gran Metalik

Harper

Heath Slater

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carrillo

Io Shirai

Ivar

Jake Roberts

Jaxson Ryker

Jeff Hardy

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Kairi Sane

Sane Kalisto

Kane

Karl Anderson

Kassius Ohno

Keith Lee

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kingston Kurt Angle

Kyle O'Reilly

Lacey Evans

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Lince Dorado

Lita

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Mankind

Maria Kanellis

Mark Andrews

Mark Henry

Maryse

Matt Hardy

Matt Riddle

Mia Yim

Mickie James

Mike Kanellis

The Miz

Mojo Rawley

Rawley Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Ford Mr. McMahon

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Nikki Cross

No Way Jose

Noam Dar

Oney Lorcan

Otis

Paige

Papa Shango

Pete Dunne

Peyton Royce

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat

Ricochet

Robert Roode

The Rock

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowan

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper

Ruby Riott

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shane Thorne

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Stephanie McMahon

Steve Austin

Sting

Tamina

Ted DiBiase

Titus O'Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Toni Storm

Tony Nese

Trent Seven

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tucker

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

The Undertaker

Velveteen Dream

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Zack Ryder

Zelina Vega

