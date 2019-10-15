WWE 2K20: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster Info

WWE 2K20: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster InfoOctober 15, 2019
With WWE 2K20 set for worldwide release on Oct. 22, wrestling fans and gamers alike are beaming with anticipation regarding WWE's latest title.
While most who have pre-ordered or plan to buy the game are fairly well-versed in what to expect, those who are on the fence may be surprised about how many unique features WWE 2K20 includes in comparison to past games.
As WWE 2K20 gets ready to hit the shelves, here is everything you need to know about the game, including what kind of downloadable content is available, what game modes you can delve into and who is part of the massive roster.
DLC Details
DLC is often one of the biggest draws when it comes to WWE video games since it introduces new playable characters over the course of the year and improves replayability, but WWE 2K20 seemingly takes it to a different level.
Anyone who pre-ordered WWE 2K20 will have immediate access to the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which provides players with a ton of extra content:
The main draw related to the Bump in the Night pack is undoubtedly the inclusion of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as a playable character. Horror versions of eight other WWE Superstars are also part of the pack as playable characters.
Additionally, the pack features two DLC arenas and tons of DLC parts for use in Create-a-Superstar and Create-an-Arena.
Bump in the Night also boasts a 2K Showcase mode based at the Wyatt Family compound and multiple 2K Tower modes, which will provide gamers with hours of extra content to play through.
Details are currently scarce regarding DLC beyond the Bump in the Night pack, but it is known that three additional WWE 2K20 Originals packs will be released over the course of the year at a price point of $14.99 apiece. They can also be purchased as a three-pack package for $29.99, although those who bought the Deluxe or Collector's Edition of WWE 2K20 will have all packs included.
Also included in both the Deluxe and Collector's Editions are Chyna, Hulk Hogan, "$500 Shirt" The Rock and his Rock 'n' Sock Connection partner, Mankind, as playable Superstars. For those who bought the standard edition of the game, those characters can be purchased as DLC.
Chyna is making her debut in a WWE 2K game and is one of the biggest aspects of WWE 2K20 that has fans excited about the product.
Game Trailers
Xavier Woods Reveals Some Gameplay Highlights
In August, New Day member Xavier Woods provided the first official look at some in-game highlights for WWE 2K20.
While only snippets were shown, gamers can get a feel for the WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley.
Also, Woods showed off some clips from MyCareer mode, which allows gamers to choose between being a male or female Superstar for the first time.
Roman Reigns 2K Tower
The main 2K Tower mode in WWE 2K20 is focused on the career of Roman Reigns, and in the trailer, players get a sneak peek at some of The Big Dog's greatest and most career-defining matches.
WWE 2K20 provided a full listing of Reigns' matches included in the Tower, with opponents such as Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Daniel Bryan.
The Roman Reigns 2K Tower allows gamers to essentially play through his entire career from his time in The Shield to his return from leukemia and match against Drew McIntyre at this year's WrestleMania.
Also included in the 2K Tower mode are never-before-seen interviews with The Big Dog himself.
WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution
In WWE 2K20 Showcase: The Women's Evolution, players go back to NXT and primarily focus on the biggest moments in the careers of Lynch, Flair, Banks and Bayley.
That includes their Fatal 4-Way match at NXT TakeOver: Rival and the memorable bout between Banks and Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.
The Four Horsewomen are then followed to the main roster where matches such as Banks vs. Flair at Hell in a Cell, Charlotte vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 34, Charlotte vs. Lynch at Evolution and Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 can be played.
Much of the success WWE has enjoyed in the realm of women's wrestling over the past several years can be attributed to the Four Horsewomen, and WWE 2K20 allows fans to relive their contributions.
WWE 2K20 Roster
*Full roster available at WWE.2K.com.
- Adam Cole
- AJ Styles
- Akam
- Akira Tozawa
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Ali
- Alicia Fox
- Andrade
- Andre the Giant
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ariya Daivari
- Asuka
- Baron Corbin
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Big Show
- Billie Kay
- Bo Dallas
- Bobby Fish
- Bobby Lashley
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Bret "Hitman" Hart
- The Brian Kendrick
- Brie Bella
- Brock Lesnar
- Brutus Beefcake
- Buddy Murphy
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Cesaro
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Christian
- Chyna
- Curt Hawkins
- Curtis Axel
- Dakota Kai
- Dana Brooke
- Daniel Bryan
- Dash Wilder
- Diesel
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Dusty Rhodes
- EC3
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Ember Moon
- Eric Young
- Erik
- Fandango
- Finn Balor
- "Demon" Finn Balor
- Gentleman Jack Gallagher
- Goldberg
- Gran Metalik
- Harper
- Heath Slater
- Hulk Hogan
- Humberto Carrillo
- Io Shirai
- Ivar
- Jake Roberts
- Jaxson Ryker
- Jeff Hardy
- Jerry "The King" Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Kairi Sane
- Kalisto
- Kane
- Karl Anderson
- Kassius Ohno
- Keith Lee
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- Kyle O'Reilly
- Lacey Evans
- Lana
- Lars Sullivan
- Lince Dorado
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Luke Gallows
- Mandy Rose
- Mankind
- Maria Kanellis
- Mark Andrews
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Matt Hardy
- Matt Riddle
- Mia Yim
- Mickie James
- Mike Kanellis
- The Miz
- Mojo Rawley
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- No Way Jose
- Noam Dar
- Oney Lorcan
- Otis
- Paige
- Papa Shango
- Pete Dunne
- Peyton Royce
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio
- Rezar
- Rhea Ripley
- Ric Flair
- Ricky Steamboat
- Ricochet
- Robert Roode
- The Rock
- Roderick Strong
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowan
- "Rowdy" Roddy Piper
- Ruby Riott
- Rusev
- Sami Zayn
- Samoa Joe
- Sarah Logan
- Sasha Banks
- Scott Dawson
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shane Thorne
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sin Cara
- Sonya Deville
- Stephanie McMahon
- Steve Austin
- Sting
- Tamina
- Ted DiBiase
- Titus O'Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Toni Storm
- Tony Nese
- Trent Seven
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tucker
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- The Undertaker
- Velveteen Dream
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Zack Ryder
- Zelina Vega
