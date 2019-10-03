USA vs. Korea Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The United States women's national team play the final two games of their 2019 Victory Tour on Thursday and Sunday against the Korea Republic.

Thursday's match takes place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the two teams then travel to Chicago's Soldier Field for their second meeting.

The hosts boast an excellent record over their opponents. In 11 meetings between the two nations, all on American soil, the United States have won nine and drawn two.

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. (Fri) BST

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN (USA)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (USA), TUDN En Vivo (USA)

Match Preview

Manager Jill Ellis has added midfielder Andi Sullivan to her roster for the two games following an excellent season for Washington Spirit:

Sullivan scored twice in 22 appearances for her club side and will be hoping to add to her collection of 11 international caps.

The midfielder has been included due to injuries and to allow players to rest after a busy schedule. The rest of the roster is made up of the 23 players who helped the USWNT clinch the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

Ellis' team have enjoyed dominant wins over Ireland and Portugal on their Victory Tour, and the manager will be hoping her team can continue that streak and finish on a high.

Sunday's match against the Korea Republic will be Ellis' last in charge of the national team. She announced in July she will step down in October after five years in the post:

Meanwhile, defender Ali Krieger will be honoured ahead of Thursday's match for winning 100 caps with the national team.

Krieger hit the landmark back in May but is looking forward to the belated celebration, per The Athletic's Meg Linehan:

Thursday's match will see the Korea Republic back in action after their exploits at the World Cup. The team qualified for the finals but went out in the group stage after defeats to France, Nigeria and Norway.

Coach Yoon Deok-yeo stepped down from his position after the tournament and was replaced by Choi In-cheul. However Choi has since resigned amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse of players, according to the Korea Times.

Former player Hwang In-sun has taken charge of the team on an interim basis as the team begin preparations to qualify for the Olympics for the first time.

There is plenty of quality in the visitors' squad. Captain Cho So-hyun has over 100 caps, while Chelsea's Ji So-Yun offers creativity and goals:

Yet a first win over the USWNT looks unlikely on Thursday. There is a gulf in quality between the two sides, and the hosts are still flying high after their success in France.