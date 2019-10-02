Antoine Griezmann Says 'I Need Time to Improve' at Barcelona

TF-Images/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann has said he needs time to improve and adapt at Barcelona, but he is "confident" he is "on the right path" to reaching his top level.

The French forward moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in June when the Blaugrana met his €120 million (£107 million) buyout clause.

He has started the 2019-20 campaign in decent fashion, netting three goals and providing two assists in seven La Liga appearances, but neither he nor Barca as a team have reached their best.

Griezmann has found himself deployed in a range of attacking units this term due to a variety of injuries:

Speaking ahead of Barca's UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, he said he still needs more time to adapt to manager Ernesto Valverde's system, per Jordi Gil of Sport:

"It's very hard to adapt 100 per cent in two months. I've just got here, there's a different philosophy, and I need to learn and improve in certain areas. I feel comfortable here, but I need time to improve, particularly on my movement without the ball, and I need to get more involved in the play. I feel good and confident but I know I lack a few things to be the best player I can be. I think I'm on the right path."

Barca opened their Group F campaign in Europe this term with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund, and they were indebted to goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for earning them a point:

Valverde will hope to see his side pick up three points at home against Inter on Wednesday, but the Nerazzurri will be tough opponents.

Under new manager Antonio Conte, Inter have made a perfect start to the new Serie A season, winning six games from six matches.

But they were also only able to scrape a draw in their Champions League opener when Nicolo Barella netted a stoppage-time equaliser against Slavia Prague.

Group F looks set to be one of the most tightly-contested in the Champions League this season.

Despite the tournament still being in its early stages, Wednesday's clash at the Camp Nou could be vital to deciding which of Inter or Barca advances out the group stage, and it would be an ideal time for Griezmann to open his European account for the Blaugrana.