Report: Real Madrid's Nacho to Miss over 2 Months Due to Right Knee Injury

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 1: Nacho of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Nacho will reportedly miss the next two-and-a-half months due to a knee injury. 

The 29-year-old had to be substituted at half-time in Real's 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the UFEA Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Marca's Felipe Olcina, he was taken straight to hospital from the Santiago Bernabeu, and tests revealed a prognosis on a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for two-and-a-half months.

A Real statement explained Spaniard Nacho "has been diagnosed with an injury to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee."

Nacho is not a guaranteed starter for Real, but he is a valuable utility defender because he can play anywhere across the back four.

He had been in the starting XI at left-back for recent Brugge, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna matches due to an injury to Marcelo, who replaced Nacho at the break on Tuesday.

Summer signing Ferland Mendy is also a left-back, but he has had his own fitness issues this term.

When Nacho had to be replaced against Brugge, Real were losing 2-0 after a first-half double from Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis had shocked the Bernabeu (U.S. only):

Goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro earned Real a point, but Zinedine Zidane's side are now in some trouble in the Champions League.

They lost 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round and now sit bottom of Group A.

Real now face back-to-back fixtures against Galatasaray in Europe.

If they do not claim six points from the two matches with the Turkish champions, Los Blancos will be staring down the barrel of a first-ever group-stage exit in the Champions League era. 

Related

    Bernardo Silva Charged Over Mendy Tweet

    Man City forward charged with misconduct for breach of FA rules regarding 'insulting and/or improper' activity

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bernardo Silva Charged Over Mendy Tweet

    Man City forward charged with misconduct for breach of FA rules regarding 'insulting and/or improper' activity

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Spanish Press React to Madrid's Draw

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Spanish Press React to Madrid's Draw

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Oktoberfest Has Truly Begun

    Bayern put SEVEN past Spurs 🥴🍺

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Oktoberfest Has Truly Begun

    Bayern put SEVEN past Spurs 🥴🍺

    brfootball
    via Instagram

    Ramos: Madrid Have to Be Better

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Ramos: Madrid Have to Be Better

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English