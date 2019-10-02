Report: Real Madrid's Nacho to Miss over 2 Months Due to Right Knee Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Nacho will reportedly miss the next two-and-a-half months due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old had to be substituted at half-time in Real's 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the UFEA Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Marca's Felipe Olcina, he was taken straight to hospital from the Santiago Bernabeu, and tests revealed a prognosis on a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for two-and-a-half months.

A Real statement explained Spaniard Nacho "has been diagnosed with an injury to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee."

Nacho is not a guaranteed starter for Real, but he is a valuable utility defender because he can play anywhere across the back four.

He had been in the starting XI at left-back for recent Brugge, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna matches due to an injury to Marcelo, who replaced Nacho at the break on Tuesday.

Summer signing Ferland Mendy is also a left-back, but he has had his own fitness issues this term.

When Nacho had to be replaced against Brugge, Real were losing 2-0 after a first-half double from Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis had shocked the Bernabeu (U.S. only):

Goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro earned Real a point, but Zinedine Zidane's side are now in some trouble in the Champions League.

They lost 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round and now sit bottom of Group A.

Real now face back-to-back fixtures against Galatasaray in Europe.

If they do not claim six points from the two matches with the Turkish champions, Los Blancos will be staring down the barrel of a first-ever group-stage exit in the Champions League era.