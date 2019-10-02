Jurgen Klopp Wants Liverpool to Recreate Barcelona Atmosphere for Salzburg Clash

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping supporters recreate the atmosphere of last season's UEFA Champions League semi-final with Barcelona when the Reds take on Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Anfield faithful helped inspire Liverpool to a stunning 4-0 win over Barca in the second leg of their semi-final, after the Reds had lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the first.

"Let's make it as it's like a reunion with the European crowd," Klopp said, per the Daily Mail's Dominic King. "These European nights are based on the performances of all of us. I really hope we can create that atmosphere again."

Klopp, who predicted it "will be an intense game and wild in moments," was complimentary of the Austrian outfit and said that while he "could talk for two hours on what they do well," it is significant "that they never played us" either.

"We respect each opponent, that is in our DNA, when you come here we respect you and we show that with our attitude and the effort we put in," he added. "We really want to win this game."

Liverpool lost their first Champions League match of the season 2-0 at Napoli, so they need a victory on Wednesday to get them back on track.

They'll be without centre-back Joel Matip for the match, though, per Goal's Jack Sear:

Joe Gomez is a reliable back-up to have, but it could be a difficult night for the Reds defence.

Salzburg have scored 40 goals in nine Austrian Bundesliga matches this season, and in their first Champions League game they beat Genk 6-2.

One factor behind their attacking prowess is the emergence of 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland, who has plundered 17 goals in 10 appearances this season.

That included a hat-trick against Genk on his Champions League debut (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Haaland has missed Red Bull's last two games through illness but has travelled with the squad to Merseyside for the game.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home in European competition under Klopp, aided by their ability to create stirring atmospheres on such nights.

In what could be a difficult game on Wednesday, the crowd at Anfield can give the side a significant boost.