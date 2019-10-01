Ronda Rousey on Decision to Pause WWE Career to Have Baby: 'Am I Being Selfish?'

Photo credit: WWE.com

The future wrestling career of Ronda Rousey is up in the air as the superstar plans to have a baby with husband Travis Browne.

Rousey explained her feelings on Tuesday's season premiere of Total Divas, noting that she's hesitant to completely step away from the sport.

"At what point am I being selfish?” she asked, via Jodi Guglielmi of People.

The former UFC champion burst onto the WWE scene in 2018 and quickly became one of the most popular competitors in the women's division. She won the Raw Women's Championship before losing it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 main event.

However, she explained that she won't know her next step until after focusing on her personal life:

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'F— everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom [AnnMaria De Mars], who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable."

