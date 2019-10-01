Chris Jericho Mystery Partners for AEW Dynamite Revealed to Be Santana and Ortiz

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 09: Chris Jericho looks on during the Dominion 6.9 In Osaka-Jo Hall of NJPW on June 09, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The first episode of AEW Dynamite will feature some high-level competition with some of the biggest names in the sport. 

We knew Chris Jericho would be a part of the show, but the promotion announced Tuesday that he will be joined by Santana and Ortiz in the main event against The Elite, featuring Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

  

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

