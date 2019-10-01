Nuggets' Nikola Jokic's Brother Strahinja Arrested on Suspicion of Assault

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Strahinja Jokic, who is the brother of Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, was arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly choking and pushing a woman in an apartment on Thursday night.

Elise Schmelzer of the Denver Post reported the news, noting police said Jokic—who had been drinking—shoved a woman he wouldn't let leave the apartment they were in. They also said he grabbed and choked her when she went to call for help from a balcony, threatening to do so "until she fell asleep."

She was eventually able to reach someone she knew by sending a message through a computer after Jokic took her phone, and that person contacted the police.

Denver District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Carolyn Tyler told Schmelzer the office accepted a felony charge of second-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and obstruction of phone service.

Jokic, 37, is 13 years older than his brother Nikola, 24.

Denver selected the younger Jokic in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, and he has developed into one of the league's best frontcourt players and a 2018-19 All-NBA First Team selection.