Image: 'Mattress Mack' Makes $3.5M Bet on Astros to Win 2019 World Series

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

A Houston-area furniture salesman known as Mattress Mack placed a $3.5 million bet for the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series.

Jim McIngvale placed the bet at the Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, making it one of the largest wagers ever legally placed in the United States, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

At 11-5 odds, the bet would pay out $7.7 million if the Astros are able to win their second title in the last three years.

While this shows some impressive support for his local team, the bet also works as a hedge against his recent promotion.

McIngvale announced a "Win it All" deal when if the Astros win the World Series, customers can get refunds for mattress-related purchases from his Gallery Furniture stores, according to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle. He estimated the promotion could cost him $15 million.

Still, the latest bet gives him something big to root for over the next month.