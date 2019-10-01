Giannis Details How New Bucks Teammate Kyle Korver Is Helping Him with Jump Shot

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 07: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Rudy Gobert #27 and Kyle Korver #26 of the Utah Jazz during a game at Fiserv Forum on January 07, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Signing Kyle Korver might end up being a huge move for the Milwaukee Bucks, and not just because of what he provides on the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo explained Tuesday that he's been learning from Korver on how to improve his jump shot.

"It's really important [that] I always try to talk to him a little bit," Antetokounmpo said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "And he's a great guy. He's not trying to get in your head or overstep and talk too much to you. Whenever he gives me tips, I always try to listen ... one of the best shooters to ever play the game.

"He's definitely going to help this team, but he's definitely going to help a lot of players develop their shooting ability."   

    

