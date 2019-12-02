Lions' T.J. Hockenson Placed on IR with Ankle Injury, out for Season

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Detroit Lions rookie tight end TJ Hockenson has been placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hockenson was injured in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears and left the stadium on crutches, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

He will now end his first NFL season with 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

The exciting talent made a spectacular debut thanks to six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 27-27 tie at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. He only accrued two catches in his next two games but started hot against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 thanks to three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, the rookie out of Iowa suffered a scary concussion during this contest.

After hauling in a pass from quarterback Matt Stafford in the third quarter, Hockensen attempted to hurdle a Chiefs defender and landed hard on his shoulder and head on the Ford Field turf.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News described the play's aftermath:

"Video appears to show Hockenson losing consciousness as his arm stiffened before falling limp to his side. Medical personnel could be seen gently shaking Hockenson's chest for 20-30 seconds before he began to exhibit movement with his arm, all while several teammates and [Lions head coach Matt Patricia] looked on."

Hockenson was removed from the game on a cart. Thankfully, the tight end did not suffer a shoulder injury as a result of the play.

Surprisingly, Hockenson never missed a full game. The Lions immediately entered the bye week after the 30-27 loss to Kansas City, and he returned in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft will be sidelined again.

Jesse James, who signed with the Lions as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, should see the majority of tight-end snaps. The 25-year-old has nine receptions for 71 yards.

Logan Thomas should take on more responsibilities behind James. The 28-year-old out of Virginia Tech has caught 11 passes for 120 yards.

The Lions have a solid pass-catching core featuring wideouts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., but Hockenson has proven to be a special talent in a short period of time. Detroit could use him back at full strength next year.