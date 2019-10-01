TMZ: NBA, Police Working on DeMarcus Cousins Surrender in Domestic Violence Case

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly working with the Mobile (Alabama) Police Department to work out a date for DeMarcus Cousins to turn himself in on an arrest warrant for a third-degree domestic violence charge he is facing.

Per TMZ Sports, Mobile police said the league "has reached out to us" about facilitating Cousins' surrender date. 

In August, TMZ obtained court documents and a police report filed by Christy West, Cousins' ex-girlfriend, who said he threatened her by saying he would put a "bullet in [her] f--king head" if she didn't let their son attend his wedding. 

Per USA Today's A.J. PerezMobile police spokesperson Charlette M. Solis announced on Aug. 29 an arrest warrant was issued for Cousins on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge. 

Cousins, who signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in July, suffered a torn ACL during an Aug. 15 workout in Las Vegas. TMZ noted the four-time All-Star was unable to surrender himself because he underwent surgery around the same time the warrant was issued. 

Boogie is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season. An official date for him to surrender to police has yet to be determined. 

