Lesnar-Mysterio Angle on WWE Raw, Baron Corbin Video, Jack Swagger to AEW Rumor

Reported Reason for Lesnar Attacking Mysterio

Monday's episode of Raw opened with Brock Lesnar destroying Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick. The segment reportedly may have been a way to set up a feud for Lesnar down the line.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE ran the angle in hopes of building toward a match between Lesnar and former UFC star Cain Velasquez.

The reported idea behind the segment was that decimating a Mexican icon like Mysterio would lead to Velasquez going after Lesnar to get revenge.

Velasquez has started to transition into professional wrestling, and has reportedly already had discussions with WWE regarding a match with Lesnar. Meltzer noted that Velasquez has also spoken with AEW, NJPW and AAA.

The 37-year-old Velasquez has competed in a pair of trios matches for AAA thus far and performed well in both.

Like Lesnar, Velasquez is a former UFC heavyweight champion. In fact, Velasquez beat Lesnar for the title at UFC 121 in 2010 by first-round TKO. Because of that, there is already a built-in story between them.

With WWE SmackDown essentially taking the place of UFC programming on Fox, doing a Lesnar vs. Velasquez match based partly on their UFC rivalry could go a long way toward appealing to both WWE and UFC fans, as well as Fox executives.

Fan Video of Corbin's Throne Breaking

A hilarious botch involving King Baron Corbin was captured Monday by a fan during a Raw commercial break.

Ahead of the main event match between Universal champion Seth Rollins and Rusev, Corbin was sitting on his throne at the top of the stage when it suddenly broke:

Corbin managed to stand up in the nick of time, but Randy Orton could barely contain himself after watching the throne collapse.

When Raw returned from commercial break, Rusev could be seen laughing and smiling in the ring before saying, "What happened to your chair?"

The incident was never addressed on the telecast, but when Bobby Lashley and Lana made their entrance, Corbin and Orton could be seen off to the side standing in front of the broken throne.

Corbin took to Twitter and jokingly blamed Chad Gable for the malfunction:

Gable lost to Corbin in the King of the Ring finals and then destroyed Corbin's king garb after Corbin disrespected him.

Corbin seemingly did well to cover for the gaffe, and he still has plenty of momentum on his side heading toward WWE's Oct. 31 Saudi Arabia show, where he will be part of Team Flair in a five-on-five tag team match against Team Hogan.

Swagger Reportedly May Join AEW

Former WWE world champion Jack Swagger reportedly could be in the mix to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AEW may be planning to have Swagger make a surprise debut on Wednesday's inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Swagger, whose real name is Jake Hager, is a former Oklahoma University wrestling and football star. He was part of WWE's main roster from 2008 through 2017, and during that time he won the World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Championship, United States Championship and Money in the Bank.

Since leaving WWE, Swagger has wrestled for some independent companies and he also won the Lucha Underground Championship on what may stand as the series finale of Lucha Underground.

Most recently, Swagger has transitioned into MMA. He owns a 2-0 record in Bellator with victories over J.W. Kiser and T.J. Jones by first-round submission. He is scheduled to face Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 on Oct. 25.

Swagger could help generate some crossover buzz for AEW on its debut episode, and due to his WWE ties, signing him could be viewed as a shot across the bow.

