WWE 2K20: Release Date and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Pre-Order Bonus Details

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE 2K20 is set for a worldwide release of Oct. 22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows, and those who pre-ordered the game will have the opportunity to play as arguably the hottest commodity in all of professional wrestling.

Anyone who pre-ordered any edition of WWE 2K20 (standard, deluxe, collector's) will receive the WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night pack, which includes "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as a playable character:

The Fiend has taken WWE programming by storm in recent months, and the only way to utilize him in WWE 2K20 is by receiving him via pre-order or purchasing the Bump in the Night pack separately for $14.99.

In addition to The Fiend, gamers will unlock eight other playable characters by virtue of the pack, all of whom are horror-themed versions of WWE Superstars.

The other playable characters in the Bump in the Night pack are as follows:

"Demon King" Finn Balor

"The Swampfather" Bray Wyatt

FrankenStrowman

"Wicked" Aleister Black

"Unleashed Apex Predator" Randy Orton

"Fed-Up" Sheamus

Two mystery Superstars

Also, those who pre-ordered can use the Wyatt Swamp Arena and Cemetery Brawl Arena and utilize horror-themed options in the Create-a-Superstar and Create-an-Arena modes.

Downloadable content is far from the only perk involved with the Bump in the Night pack since it includes its own 2K Showcase mode centered on Finn Balor fighting off Wyatt and members of his family at the Wyatt Family compound.

There are multiple 2K Towers too, including some of the aforementioned downloadable characters, as well as "Twisted" Nikki Cross, "Survivor" Mandy Rose and Daniel Bryan.

The basic version of WWE 2K20 is a deep game with plenty of replay value, but the Bump in the Night pack adds a different layer to the game that should occupy players for hours on end.

It is also only the first of multiple WWE 2K Originals modes that will be available for purchase.

With Halloween on the horizon, WWE 2K20 hits all the right notes with the Bump in the Night pack and the focus on The Fiend, who will undoubtedly be one of the most used characters in the game.

