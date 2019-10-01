Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Potential Retirement in 'The Next Year or Two'

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is enjoying planning for life after football and hinted he could call time on his remarkable career "in the next year or two."

The Portuguese superstar is now 34 and has won almost everything there is to win in football, including league titles in England, Spain and Italy, five UEFA Champions Leagues and a UEFA European Championship.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved from Real Madrid to Juventus last summer and has a contract with the Old Lady until 2022.

However, with a number of business ventures to his name, Ronaldo has now discussed the prospect of his life after football, per Ben Welch of Sport Bible: "I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn't matter the age, it's all about mentality. The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?"

He added that "it will be a challenge" to succeed in business as he has in football, but he is committed to being the best in every aspect of his life: "Outside of football I'm not there yet, but I'm a competitive guy and I don't like to be the No. 2 or No. 3. I always want to be No. 1. I will do it, 100 percent."

There are many footballers whose level has dropped by the time they have reached Ronaldo's age, and others who have already hung up their boots by now. The former Manchester United man remains one of the best footballers in the world, though, and recently finished third in the voting for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019 award:

Ronaldo has nothing left to prove in his career, but he could yet outdo himself in 2019-20 if he helps Juve to their first UEFA Champions League triumph since 1996.

When he moved from Real to Juve for £99.2 million in July 2018 after winning three consecutive Champions Leagues with Los Blancos, it was widely speculated he could be the last piece of the puzzle in the Old Lady's quest for European glory:

Last season, Juve only made the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Ajax. Per Caesars, they are among the favourites to go all the way this term.

If Juventus do win the Champions League in 2019-20, Ronaldo would become only the second player after Francisco Gento to win the famous trophy six times, and he would also join just Clarence Seedorf in winning it with three different clubs.

Juve are back in Champions League action on Tuesday when they host Bayer Leverkusen, and Ronaldo will be looking to open his account for this season's tournament after failing to score in the Old Lady's opening Group D game, a 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid.