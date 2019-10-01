Unai Emery Praises 'Commitment' of Granit Xhaka After Arsenal's Man United Draw

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has praised the performance of captain Granit Xhaka in Monday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The match at Old Trafford was Xhaka's first since being confirmed as the team captain on a full-time basis. Overall, the Switzerland international performed to a decent standard in a game that was lacking in quality throughout.

There were some suggestions on social media that Xhaka ducked out of the way of Scott McTominay's shot that resulted in the opening goal for United. Emery said he hadn't seen the incident, but he couldn't fault the application of the 27-year-old, per Jamie Smith of Goal.

"He worked with a big commitment," he told the press after the game. "He ran back, maybe the first run back in this action. I didn't see that action [the apparent duck]. I watched when he was running back and really he did perfect with that run."

McTominay struck on the brink of half-time to give United the lead. His strike from distance flicked off Sokratis Papastathopoulos, wrong-footing goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Sky Sports Premier League shared a clip of the first goal of the game:

In the second period, the Gunners improved and eventually grabbed a deserved equaliser through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The goal was initially disallowed for offside but given following a VAR review.

ESPN FC noted how close Xhaka came to getting his head on the ball to prevent the opening goal:

Sports journalist Jonny Singer said he didn't think there was much the midfielder could do to prevent the shot going past him:

However, Arsenal supporters would have been more concerned about the lack of balance in midfield. Emery fielded Xhaka alongside Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi in a robust trio, albeit one that lacked creativity.

It was no surprise that the Gunners' performance improved when Torreira was withdrawn in the second period for Dani Ceballos. Xhaka was tasked with sitting deeper, while Guendouzi and Ceballos were able to drive forward from midfield.

Xhaka was tidy in possession, and as Emery noted, there were few concerns about the application of the midfielder. There was still some rashness in his play, though, with James McNicholas of The Athletic saying he was fortunate not to be cautioned until the 77th minute:

Given the controversial decision made by Emery to make Xhaka the Arsenal captain, there will be increased focus on the player's performances going forward. However, to suggest he purposefully avoided McTominay's deflected effort would be harsh.

The challenge for Xhaka will be turning in performances that warrant inclusion in the side on a regular basis, regardless of his new position of responsibility. As things stand, Emery doesn't appear sure on his best midfield setup, meaning experimentation in that area of the pitch seems likely in the coming weeks.