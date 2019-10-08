Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury Off to Rough Start and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on a controversial night at Hell in a Cell, the October 7 edition of WWE Raw took the sly approach of almost ignoring the pay-per-view.

There was barely a mention of universal champion Seth Rollins or his dangerous stalker, Bray Wyatt, beyond a brief recap of the main event near the end of the show.

What mattered instead to this week's edition of Raw was setting up for the WWE draft as well as continuing stories that began last week.

WWE committed to hyping up the appearance of Tyson Fury, with the former world heavyweight boxing champion challenging Braun Strowman to face him man-to-man.

Rusev continued to be tormented by his wife, Lana, and her new lover, Bobby Lashley.

The Viking Raiders maintained their dominant winning streak with an impressive performance against Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, while another tag team on a recent hot streak—The Kabuki Warriors—cemented their legacy with an emphatic victory over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

It was a night of statements ahead of WWE's reshuffle of the roster for the long haul.