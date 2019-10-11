WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 11

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It was draft night in WWE, and Fox was bringing out all the big guns for this October 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was set to open the monumental night with the promise that the winner would get his brand the first pick.

Brock Lesnar appeared to address Cain Velasquez as well as his dominant WWE Championship victory.

Charlotte also had granted Bayley a return title match after what happened at Hell in a Cell, and The Hugger was coming in angry.

Beyond all that, WWE promised to reveal who was going to what brand for the foreseeable future. While not everyone would be drafted in the first night, stars like Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens were all to be drafted.

It was a night that would change the landscape of the WWE for better or worse, and no one wanted to miss it.