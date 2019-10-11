WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 11

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 11October 12, 2019
It was draft night in WWE, and Fox was bringing out all the big guns for this October 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was set to open the monumental night with the promise that the winner would get his brand the first pick.
Brock Lesnar appeared to address Cain Velasquez as well as his dominant WWE Championship victory.
Charlotte also had granted Bayley a return title match after what happened at Hell in a Cell, and The Hugger was coming in angry.
Beyond all that, WWE promised to reveal who was going to what brand for the foreseeable future. While not everyone would be drafted in the first night, stars like Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens were all to be drafted.
It was a night that would change the landscape of the WWE for better or worse, and no one wanted to miss it.
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the First Pick in the WWE Draft
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns fought with all they had as usual. The Beastslayer even caught The Big Dog with a Pedigree. However, as both were recovering for the homestretch, Bray Wyatt appeared from under the ring and dragged Rollins underneath to cause a disqualification.
The Architect dragged himself out with The Fiend appeared on the ramp to laugh at Rollins.
Stephanie McMahon arrived to announce the first five draft picks: Becky Lynch to Raw, Roman Reigns to SmackDown, The OC to Raw, Bray Wyatt to SmackDown and Drew McIntyre to Raw.
Result
Rollins def. Reigns by disqualification
Grade
B
Analysis
Beyond the weird finish, this was another quality showing between two of the best in the business right now. Reigns and Rollins never fail to deliver whether are a team or rivals. It was an odd decision to have Wyatt get involved here especially since it seems likely Wyatt is heading to a different brand than Rollins.
The first round of the draft started as expected but quickly surprised. The Fiend seemed like he was destined for Raw to continue his feud with The Beastslayer, but he's going to the blue brand. Meanwhile, McIntyre suddenly has massive expectations behind him.
King Corbin vs. Shorty Gable
King Corbin seemed out of his depth against Shorty Gable early, who threw him around with ease. However, The Lone Wolf managed to wear down the back of Gable, slowing the smaller star down so that each suplex hurt him. Corbin then managed to catch his rival with End of Days for the win.
The second round of the draft saw five more wrestlers chosen: Randy Orton to Raw, Sasha Banks to SmackDown, Ricochet to Raw, Braun Strowman to SmackDown and Bobby Lashley to Raw.
Result
Corbin def. Gable by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
WWE is nothing but consistent in its ability to run a match into the ground. Corbin and Gable have great chemistry, but this was one match too many so quickly. It just didn't feel like it mattered. It did not help that it all just led to The King winning again.
This second round showed that SmackDown got the short end of the stick with talent in the draft pool for the night. Bobby Lashley was hardly set up as a second round talent up to this point. Braun Strowman and Ricochet could be hugely featured stars for their brands.
Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez Speak on Their Crown Jewel Clash
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman talked about Cain Velasquez and The Beast Incarnate's desire to get back at the man that scarred him. Rey Mysterio came out with Velasquez, who promised to give Lesnar another scar at Crown Jewel when they fight for the WWE Championship.
Grade
D+
Analysis
It is amazing that WWE felt so uncomfortable with Velasquez speaking that they had Mysterio speak for him. He can speak fluent English even if he is not a great promo. This man is about to get a WWE Championship match, and the company does not want him speaking.
This feud is entirely trusting build from another sport to get people excited, and it's hard to say if it's working.
The New Day vs. The OC
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E introduced breast cancer survivors Sarah and Samantha Vayu, giving them championship titles for their courage.
The OC tried to show they were the superior trio with an aggressive emphatic attack on The New Day early. However, Kofi was too motivated to not take the win here and caught AJ Styles with Trouble in Paradise for the win.
The third round saw: Alexa Bliss to Raw, Lacey Evans to SmackDown, Kevin Owens to Raw, The Revival to SmackDown and Natalya to Raw.
Result
New Day def. The OC by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a good match as expected, but it was rushed. The two barely got time before it got down to Styles and Kofi. The two had a great sequence to finish this match, hopefully signaling that Kofi is still to be a featured star going forward.
Meanwhile, it was an odd statement to have Alexa Bliss drafted separate from Nikki Cross especially with Cross going to the same brand in the next round. Lacey Evans also was seemingly overdrafted, but she has frequently been overpushed by WWE.
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
For the fourth round, the final performers were drafted: The Viking Raiders to Raw, The Lucha House Party to SmackDown. Nikki Cross to Raw, Heavy Machinery to SmackDown and The Street Profits to Raw. The rest in the first night draft pool were left as free agents to be signed separately.
Bayley came out with a new haircut and destroyed the Bayley Buddies before heading to the ring. She went after The Queen early in this match even hitting a Bayley to Belly for two. It felt like The Hugger had all the momentum but could not put this away. Even a diving elbow was not enough.
However, after getting caught with Natural Selection, Bayley grabbed Charlotte and pulled her in for a small package three count. Afterward, the new champion denounced the entire WWE Universe.
Result
Bayley def. Charlotte by pinfall to become the new SmackDown women's champion
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a great ending to the night. Bayley completed her evolution into a full heel, and she made the most of the moment. On a big night, she was the final one to win and to talk. It was perhaps the biggest moment of her career and a well earned one following a good match.
It was an odd choice to cut the draft so short when WWE easily could have had another round. Guys like Cesaro and Shorty Gable were left without a home only to have it determined on WWE.com instead.