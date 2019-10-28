WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 28

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With Crown Jewel on the horizon, WWE set the stage for the biggest matches of that major event.

Seth Rollins looked to prepare fully for his Falls Count Anywhere clash with Bray Wyatt by competing against Erick Rowan with the same stipulation.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair promised to appear once more, standing in the corners of Ricochet and Drew McIntyre in the rubber match between the two men.

Rusev and Lana were also set to be in the same ring at the same time as a part of The King's Court to settle their dispute with host Jerry Lawler.

While Becky Lynch would not be competing at Crown Jewel, she had her own statement to make, competing against Kairi Sane after The Pirate Princess pinned her two weeks back.

The night also promised plenty of surprises as new stars planned to emerge on the newly formed roster. Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo and more all had statements to make as the red brand attempted to create new stars.