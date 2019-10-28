WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 28

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 28October 29, 2019
With Crown Jewel on the horizon, WWE set the stage for the biggest matches of that major event.
Seth Rollins looked to prepare fully for his Falls Count Anywhere clash with Bray Wyatt by competing against Erick Rowan with the same stipulation.
Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair promised to appear once more, standing in the corners of Ricochet and Drew McIntyre in the rubber match between the two men.
Rusev and Lana were also set to be in the same ring at the same time as a part of The King's Court to settle their dispute with host Jerry Lawler.
While Becky Lynch would not be competing at Crown Jewel, she had her own statement to make, competing against Kairi Sane after The Pirate Princess pinned her two weeks back.
The night also promised plenty of surprises as new stars planned to emerge on the newly formed roster. Buddy Murphy, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo and more all had statements to make as the red brand attempted to create new stars.
Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane
Paige made her return to Monday Night Raw, highlighting The Kabuki Warriors. However, Asuka and Kairi Sane mocked their manager before The Empress of Tomorrow spit green mist into her face.
Becky Lynch stomped to the ring and did her best to manage the repeated interference of Asuka. Sane got close, but The Man refused to lose and made The Pirate Princess tap out to the Dis-arm-her.
Result
Lynch def. Sane by submission
Grade
A
Analysis
This was as good as Sane as ever looked on the main roster. That came down to getting plenty of time to deliver and wrestling Lynch, who has brought the best out of everyone this year. The two had easily the strongest match of the night.
It was surprising for The Kabuki Warriors to turn against Paige now. This may come down to simply wanting to keep Paige face, but Asuka and Sane have fully committed to speaking only Japanese. It would be helpful to have someone as their translator for live promos.
R-Truth vs. Buddy Murphy
R-Truth revealed in an interview that he had bought new glasses to make sure he had four eyes to catch The Singh Brothers. Buddy Murphy interrupted, promising to make sure R-Truth knew his name from now on.
During this match, The Singh Brothers appeared, chased by various Superstars. Truth got distracted and ran around the ring, barely making it back into the ring before the ten count. He walked right into a high-impact knee to the face that gave The Best Kept Secret the win.
Result
Murphy def. Truth by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was an entertaining way to give Murphy another win, building up his resume, though Truth got in a bit too much offense. He's entertaining and building a strong final legacy with the 24/7 Championship, but he shouldn't be outwrestling rising talent.
It will be interesting to see what Truth does next. They are building a new story around him missing Carmella, who always watched his back. Perhaps WWE will keep him away from the title for a few months and give others an opportunity.
The Street Profits Want the Smoke
The Street Profits talked up their big win last week and the celebration that came after. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made clear it was only the beginning, and they would fight anyone that stepped up to them.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The Street Profits make for an entertaining pair at every stage, but short promos like this make more sense as backstage interviews. It felt like a waste of time since no story was truly advanced here. It would have made sense to at least have Ford and Dawkins wrestle someone afterward.
Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet
Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair came out first before Ricochet and Drew McIntyre arrived. The One and Only started off hot, going right after The Scottish Psychopath. Neither man could find a way to take the win in this rubber match.
McIntyre dodged the 630 splash, and Ricochet turned around right into an RKO. Randy Orton gloated as The Scottish Psychopath dumped The One and Only out of the ring. The two talked trash to Hogan at ringside.
Result
Ricochet def. McIntyre by disqualification
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine match, but it hardly lived up to their match the previous week. It did not help that there was no reason to revisit the contest so quickly. It would have made just as much sense to go with Ricochet vs. Orton, a fresh pairing.
Still, McIntyre and Ricochet are on top of their game right now and can deliver even in matches that do not need to happen. This was a fine way to sell Team Hogan vs. Team Flair without going overboard.
The Viking Raiders vs. Local Competitors
Rizzo and Bryant, dubbed the Chicago Cubs, looked completely out of their depth from the opening bell. The local competitors were thrown around by Erik before Rowe connected on the Viking Experience for the victory.
Result
Viking Raiders def. Chicago Cubs by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
The Raiders were built to the Raw Tag Team Championships with squash matches. Now, they're back to it with the titles in hand. This was entirely unnecessary. Squash matches are usually not needed, but they should be used on stars that need to be established.
Erik and Ivar should be in the background waiting for others to challenge them. The tag division is too sparse on challengers to waste time with squash matches for the champions even if they are entertaining.
Andrade vs. Sin Cara
Sin Cara revealed he had brought help in the masked luchadora Carolina to deal with Zelina Vega at ringside. Vega distracted the referee in this match just enough to turn the tide. While Catalina slammed her into the barricade, El Idolo rolled up Cara with his feet on the ropes to take the win.
Result
Andrade def. Cara by pinfall
Grade
N
Analysis
While it was a nice move to give Catalina Garcia this chance on the main roster as Carolina, this ultimately felt unnecessary. Andrade should be past Cara as a challenger, so having him give the luchador competitive matches week after week does more harm than good.
Cara and Catalina could be a fun pairing to watch once they are working with someone besides Andrade, who should be among the top talent on Raw.
The IIconics vs. Natalya and Charlotte Flair
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay showed a fresh cohesion as a team, but their time off was not enough to be ready for the pairing of Natalya and Charlotte Flair. The IIconics were overwhelmed as The Queen of Harts locked Kay in the Sharpshooter for a submission as The Queen caught Royce with a Spear.
Result
Natalya and Charlotte def. IIconics by submission
Grade
C-
Analysis
This didn't make much of an impact. With little explanation for the combination of Natalya and Charlotte, nothing was clearly at stake. Thus, it was clear how the two former women's champions were taking their time to find their team chemistry.
Bringing back The IIconics to have them immediately take such a one-sided loss is a statement for how little WWE sees in the mostly comedic duo.
Falls Count Anywhere: Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan
Seth Rollins made clear in his pre-match interview that he would finally put Bray Wyatt behind him by defeating him clearly.
The big man felt embarrassed by the way that The Beastslayer tried to run right through him. He punished the WWE universal champion and tried to hit the Iron Claw through the announce table. Rollins turned it into The Stomp on the table for two.
The two fought into the backstage area, and Rollins again caught Rowan with The Stomp onto a ladder. To make sure The Big Redwood would not kick out again, he forced a man to pin Rowan under a forklift to set up a definitive three count.
Result
Rollins def. Rowan by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was fun enough though hardly came off as dangerous as it should have. It never felt like Rowan had a chance even though he lasted a while in the contest. He was just there to set up creative spots that may be revisited on Thursday.
It's a shame because Rowan was built as such a force just a month back. Separating him from Luke Harper and failing to deliver on his momentum has already sent him crashing back down to earth.
AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo
The OC mocked Humberto Carrillo into agreeing to a match as AJ Styles wanted to show he's the true top champion. The young cruiserweight gave his all, even getting close with a moonsault late. However, he tweaked his knee, and The Phenomenal One capitalized with the Calf Crusher for a quick tap out.
The United States champion faked a handshake to Carrillo before going after his bad knee. The Street Profits ran down and made the save.
Result
Styles def. Carrillo by submission
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid follow-up to last week's performance from Carrillo though he looked less competitive against Styles than he had against Rollins. This was not a Styles vs. Ricochet standout match that begins a long title feud.
It was odd to ignore Kevin Owens after he attacked Styles last week. It almost came off as though that angle had been dropped.
Bobby Lashley and Lana Embarrass Rusev on The King's Court
Jerry Lawler tried to get the full story about how Rusev and Lana's relationship fell apart. The Ravishing Russian threw repeated insults about Rusev's sexual inclinations and desire to ruin her career. She even stated The Bulgarian Brute cheated on her.
Bobby Lashley stomped to the ring, and the two heavyweights began to brawl around the ring. Rusev dominated at first, but Lana caught him with a low blow. The two heels planted The Bulgarian Brute and made out over him.
Grade
F
Analysis
This was a terrible way to end the night. It was bizarre and got little reaction out of the crowd. No one knew how to react as Lana went from calling Rusev a deviant to a man who would not listen to a cheater. It was like she was cycling through scripts.
There was a brief moment where an angry Rusev almost got the crowd invested, but he got beat down again. The WWE Universe then had to watch another make-out session. How this main evented over anything else on this card is hard to explain.