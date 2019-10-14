WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Night one of the WWE Draft had major hype going in, but it brought a few surprises along the way. However, many huge stars were left waiting for night two.

Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton went to Monday Night Raw while Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Bank and Braun Strowman went to Friday Night SmackDown just to name a few. Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and more were not eligible until tonight.

To determine who would get the first pick, the old rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte was renewed in a contest that promised to be electric.

Drafted to Raw on SmackDown after defeating Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler last week, The Viking Raiders had a chance to add gold to their legacy in a title match against the Raw tag team champions.

Many more surprises were in store for a night that finally determined the roster in WWE going forward. It would be a defining show for WWE.

Who would be declared future stars by the USA Network and Fox? Who would feel slighted by both brands? No one knew for sure what was coming next.