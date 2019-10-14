WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14October 15, 2019
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 14
Night one of the WWE Draft had major hype going in, but it brought a few surprises along the way. However, many huge stars were left waiting for night two.
Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton went to Monday Night Raw while Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Bank and Braun Strowman went to Friday Night SmackDown just to name a few. Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and more were not eligible until tonight.
To determine who would get the first pick, the old rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte was renewed in a contest that promised to be electric.
Drafted to Raw on SmackDown after defeating Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler last week, The Viking Raiders had a chance to add gold to their legacy in a title match against the Raw tag team champions.
Many more surprises were in store for a night that finally determined the roster in WWE going forward. It would be a defining show for WWE.
Who would be declared future stars by the USA Network and Fox? Who would feel slighted by both brands? No one knew for sure what was coming next.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the First Pick in the WWE Draft
Becky Lynch opened the show to talk about her status as the No. 1 draft pick in WWE and declared she was ready to fight Charlotte Flair once again after it was announced Sasha Banks was not medically cleared to compete after Hell in a Cell.
The Queen tried to talk down The Man then caught her with a cheap shot, starting a brawl before the bell even rang. The two top women in WWE refused to go down to anything.
Charlotte got frustrated after Lynch kicked out of the Spear and leaned down toward The Man, only to be caught by a small package for three.
Result
Lynch def. Charlotte by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
While a small package in a match of this magnitude felt a little cheap much like the disqualification in Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins on Friday, the result was correct. It only makes sense to fully commit to the momentum of Lynch.
The Queen has apparently returned to her heel ways, which is the better role for her anyway. While it would be a waste to immediately return to Lynch vs. Charlotte, a feud that has been played out, there is no doubt that they always deliver together.
Andrade vs. Ali
In the first round of the second night of the WWE Draft, the big stars were picked: Seth Rollins to Raw, Brock Lesnar to SmackDown, Charlotte Flair to Raw, The New Day to SmackDown and Andrade with Zelina Vega to Raw.
El Idolo and Vega came out after his surprise final selection in the first round with Andrade ready to prove his worth. Ali had his own statement to make and seemed poised to do so despite Vega's interference.
However, after he hit a somersault plancha over Vega onto Andrade, the manager caught the high flier with a headscissors takedown to the floor. The impact was enough to set up El Idolo to hit the hammerlock DDT for the win.
Result
Andrade def. Ali by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This match felt rushed, which is a shame because these two can be great together. Ali got the short end here because he is not being treated at the same level as El Idolo anymore. That could change with time, but it is more likely Andrade falls than Ali rises despite his talent.
While the first four picks went as expected, El Idolo got a huge rub here. He has yet to truly deliver on the potential most expected of him. This should mean a major push to come, but it would not be the first time it looked like he would be pushed in a big way.
Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Viking Raiders
In the second round of the draft, champions were drafted: Asuka and Kairi Sane to Raw, Daniel Bryan to SmackDown, Rusev to Raw, Bayley to SmackDown, Aleister Black to Raw.
The Viking Raiders came out hot in this match, nearly taking the win in the first minute with a diving splash from Ivar on Dolph Ziggler. Bobby Roode made the save, and the two managed to injure and isolate Erik.
The strongman of The Raiders took a beating and survived a Zig Zag and Famouser. Ivar then made a huge save after a superkick into a Glorious DDT. The heavyweight high flier got the hot tag, and the two connected with the Viking Experience to The Showoff for the win.
Result
Viking Raiders def. Ziggler and Roode by pinfall to become the new Raw tag team champions
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a huge and earned opportunity for The Raiders. They have done everything well and now have a chance to run at the top of the division. Hopefully, they can bring new life in a division that feels lacking in talent.
The match itself was not as good as last week mainly because so much was put on Erik, but it was still a good TV bout with a great finish.
The second round was a mix of interesting and expected picks. Daniel Bryan and Bayley are huge cornerstone for SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Kabuki Warriors will be vital while Rusev and Black have a lot to prove with this spotlight over more established talent.
Aleister Black vs. Eric Young
For the third round, Raw and SmackDown made statements with underrated stars as picks: Cedric Alexander to Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn to SmackDown, Humberto Carrillo to Raw, Ali to SmackDown, Erick Rowan to Raw.
Aleister Black proved why he was a high draft pick for Raw in a dominant showing over Eric Young. He sent him running before locking him up with the Dark Ritual for the tap out.
Result
Black def. Young by submission
Grade
C+
Analysis
This segment with The Striking Man from Amsterdam served its purpose. He certainly does not need to be squashing talent, but at least he's doing so while establishing his new submission finisher. Next up, he needs someone to really step and challenge him.
This third round was strong overall and put over deserving talent though one name stands out oddly. Carrillo is a solid hand, but he was always going to be better on 205 Live than the main roster. He may struggle to stand out including next to guys drafted many rounds below him.
Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin
The executives took some unconventional directions in the fourth round: Buddy Murphy to Raw, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to SmackDown, Jinder Mahal to Raw, Carmella to SmackDown, R-Truth to Raw.
With a lot to prove, Shelton Benjamin came out aggressive against Ricochet. He kept cutting off The One and Only on his way to the top rope, but Ricochet landed on his feet off a release superplex and connected with the Recoil for the win,
Result
Ricochet def. Benjamin by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a surprisingly engaging match given the relative status of the two competitors. It was easily the best Benjamin has looked in a while hinting that he would be drafted. Still, there was never much drama here.
This latest draft round was bizarre to say the least. It was nice to see Murphy get recognition while Roode and Ziggler alongside Carmella are proven talent. However, while both are entertaining, Jinder Mahal and R-Truth hardly feel worthy of being drafted over the likes of The Miz, King Corbin and Rey Mysterio.
Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman
Jerry Lawler officiated the contract signing of Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury. The two exchanged pleasantries before turning aggressive. Fury made clear he feels comfortable in any ring even in a WWE ring before smashing a pen right in front of The Monster Among Men and walking off.
Grade
N
Analysis
The Gypsy King seemed a little more comfortable this week than past weeks, but it is still obvious he is out of his element. This is a one-off encounter, so it does not matter too much.
It is interesting for WWE to turn this feud into a WWE vs. boxing rivalry as it might look bad for The Monster to lose to a "real" fighter. Strowman will lose, but WWE did not have to make him a representative of the company before he loses.
Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy
The fifth round continued to fill out the roster with a few big names left: Samoa Joe to Raw, The Miz to SmackDown, Akira Tozawa to Raw, King Corbin to SmackDown, Shelton Benjamin to Raw.
Buddy Murphy showed his knowledge of Cedric Alexander's tendencies with smart counters. He brutalized his long-time rival, sending him to the floor repeatedly. A big powerbomb from The Best Kept Secret followed by Murphy's Law sealed the win.
Result
Murphy def. Alexander by pinfall
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a great showcase of two great stars with a lot of history. They both should be featured on the new-look Raw as they can do this with anyone but especially each other. The match deserved much more attention than it got from the crowd.
Murphy's win was a big deal as it shows he may be finally moving forward. Alexander was a big part of Raw in recent months. Defeating him shows everyone paying attention that The Best Kept Secret is a star.
Miz and Corbin's spots in this draft were surprisingly low, but it may just come down to making sure the blue brand got well known names. Meanwhile, Raw is betting on talent like Tozawa, who could surprise a lot of people not familiar with 205 Live.
The Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya and Lacey Evans
Finishing off the WWE Draft, the final picks were determined: Rey Mysterio to Raw, Shorty Gable to SmackDown, Titus O'Neil to Raw, Elias to SmackDown, Liv Morgan to Raw.
Natalya revealed her partner for this important fight with the WWE women's tag team champions was Lacey Evans, who proved something to her last week. The two brought the fight to Asuka and Kairi Sane even looking poised to win when The Empress of Tomorrow was trapped in the Sharpshooter.
Sane made the save to keep the champions in this fight. The Sassy Southern Belle knocked out The Pirate Princess with the Woman's Right, but Asuka got the blind tag and rolled up Evans for three.
Result
Kabuki Warriors def. Natalya and Evans by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a surprisingly solid tag team match even if the pairing of Natalya and Evans is awkward. By allowing The Queen of Harts to do the heavy lifting, The Lady could come in and just perform her best offense at the end.
It was surprising to see stars like Gable and Mysterio last this late in the draft. Morgan got a nice boost with her last pick spot, proving there is a focus on rebuilding her. This does leaves stars like Apollo Crews and Fire and Desire completely undrafted, who did not deserve that.
Seth Rollins Burns Down the Firefly Fun House
Bray Wyatt tried to host another edition of the Firefly Fun House, but Seth Rollins interrupted and attacked him. As Wyatt begged him to stop, The Beastslayer took down Wyatt and set the place ablaze.
The laugh of The Fiend echoed in the background as the Fun House burned.
Grade
B+
Analysis
With time running out on Raw, this was rushed to the ending, but the effect was perfect. Rollins found Wyatt without his mask and thought he could get the upper hand by destroying his home.
If the laugh is anything to go by, he may have just done something he will truly regret. It is possible he has only further unleashed The Fiend upon WWE. Fans will just have to tune in next time to see.