WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30October 31, 2019
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30
The prince is back. Finn Balor uttered those words on WWE Backstage last week as an explanation for his vicious attack on Johnny Gargano in the main event of NXT.
He did not mince words on Friday, but he had plenty more to say on Wednesday in front of the Full Sail crowd. The Extraordinary Man wanted to show his true self to the NXT faithful.
Many others had big statements to make in massive matches. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox got the very first title shot in NXT at the WWE women's tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Candice LeRae rekindled her rivalry with Io Shirai in a personal grudge match. As Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler both watched with vested interest, one of the two had a chance to rise back to the top of the title scene.
The show also promised fallout as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle teamed up to try to take down Undisputed Era after their recent attacks. Tyler Bate also stepped into an NXT ring to get back at Cameron Grimes for pushing him last week.
This was a night brimming with promising matches fans would be talking about for weeks to come.
Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae
Singer Poppy opened the show with a live performance including playing Io Shirai out for her match.
Candice LeRae marched to the ring in an angry mood and ready to finally defeat The Genius of the Sky, but she was punished for her confidence by the ingenuity of her opponent.
The resilient babyface fought through it all to get close to the victory. However, Shirai brought in a steel chair and managed to hide it under herself as LeRae went for a springboard moonsault. The Genius of the Sky rolled away, and LeRae planted on the chair, setting up an easy three-count.
Afterward, the heel tried to do more damage, but Rhea Ripley booted the steel chair out of her hands and sent her running.
Result
Shirai def. LeRae by pinfall
Grade
A
Analysis
Beyond the finish, which did not quite have as much impact as it should have, this was an excellent opener. The concert that transitioned into a TakeOver-worthy entrance for Shirai started things off hot, and the two women showed off their incredible chemistry again.
It is a shame LeRae cannot notch a single statement victory in this rivalry, but Shirai is likely on a direct course to a deserved title reign. She needs to be protected.
Finn Balor Promises to Put Johnny Gargano Back in Hospital When He Returns
In a dark arena with a singular spotlight on him, Finn Balor explained he was now the hottest act in WWE again by taking off his mask. He was ready to be himself.
He promised he would put Johnny Gargano in the hospital again if he stepped up to him.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine promo, but Balor has not significantly improved on the mic by playing the heel. In fact, unlike many who make this type of transition, he actually sounded less confident than he did before. It might need slightly more time for him to be ready to play a true villain in WWE.
Regardless, it will be his in-ring work that ends up defining him in his new role, and that begins with a showstopper against Gargano.
Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed
Shane Thorne caught Bronson Reed at the bell with a series of running strikes, but his rival fired back with a clothesline.
The two traded chops where the big man got the clear advantage. While Thorne did not go down easy, he could not kick out after a devastating top rope splash.
Result
Reed def. Thorne by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a solid match where the right man won even if it was a surprise. Reed has to start building momentum while there's time for him to truly stand out. NXT needs new talent to take that step forward on a massive roster that has somehow grown stale.
Thorne was also a guy potentially on the rise, but it seems WWE has lost track of him. He deserves regular screen time, but it's hard to see him getting too far up the ladder on this roster.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Kabuki Warriors vs. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox
Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox's feel-good story of going from injury to title contention turned into a nightmare as Asuka and Kairi Sane went right after the knee of The Captain of Team Kick, looking to injure her good knee.
Kai fought out of the corner as best she could, but The Kabuki Warriors made sure she did so slowly. Nox finally got the hot tag and almost pulled off the upset. The Empress of Tomorrow reversed her Shiniest Wizard into a kneebar to deny her, though.
Chaos ensued when Kai got the tag, and Asuka caught her with the green mist. The Pirate Princess then landed the InSane Elbow for the win.
Afterward, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke looked to do more damage to Kai until Rhea Ripley arrived. She was attacked from behind by Io Shirai and Bianca Belair until Candice LeRae made the save.
General manager William Regal broke up the brawl by announcing they would fight in WarGames on November 23.
Result
Kabuki Warriors def. Kai and Nox by pinfall to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships
Grade
A
Analysis
The Kabuki Warriors defended their belts in the best title match in the history of the WWE women's tag team championships. Granted, it's not a great history to date, but it is proof the company is finally starting to understand what the tag team titles can be.
The WarGames announcement was a brilliant move. After weeks of awkwardly stitching together their stories, it came together in surprising fashion. Finally, the women will get a chance to steal the show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
This match should have main-evented NXT this week.
Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes
Cameron Grimes was not ready for Tyler Bate, who went all-out in this match.
He ran over the heel in impression fashion, hitting the best moves in his arsenal, and he looked poised to take this before Killian Dain appeared.
The distraction allowed Grimes to connect with the Cave-In for the win. Afterward, Dain hit a running senton and then a second into the steel steps. He told Bate to give this message to Pete Dunne.
Result
Grimes def. Bate by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a good showcase of the athleticism these two possess, but it never tried to tell much of a story. They just traded throws and dives until the sudden finish. It didn't help that they had little to work with, but these two can certainly have a special match together if they get more focused.
Dain continues to be an exciting wild card. He destroys everything in his path. It's easy to forget he recently lost a major match to Matt Riddle simply because he's remained completely dominant otherwise.
Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Keith Lee and Matt Riddle
Keith Lee showed early and often that Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly had no desire to face him even two-on-one.
Undisputed Era managed to isolate Matt Riddle to keep him out of the action as much as possible, but a hot tag turned the contest around.
The Original Bro got enough time to recover and came out firing. However, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong caused a major distraction to set up Fish and O'Reilly to hit the High-Low on Riddle for the win.
Undisputed Era tried to take more cheap shots at their opponents after the match, but Tommaso Ciampa made the save. The three babyfaces cleared the ring.
Tommy Entertainer then announced Goldie would have to wait as he had to go to war first.
Result
Fish and O'Reilly def. Lee and Riddle by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
Lee and Riddle have solid chemistry as a team, and NXT has done a fantastic job building up the former recently. The superheavyweight just does things no one else can, and he should be highlighted every week. Hopefully it leads to gold sooner rather than later.
As an annual tradition, Undisputed Era's WarGames matches have been fun to watch but mixed in quality. They often go too long, but the lineup of talent is too hard to ignore.
Whether the fourth man for the babyfaces is Dominik Dijakovic or The Velveteen Dream, the contest should be a blast.