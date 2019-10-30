WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The prince is back. Finn Balor uttered those words on WWE Backstage last week as an explanation for his vicious attack on Johnny Gargano in the main event of NXT.

He did not mince words on Friday, but he had plenty more to say on Wednesday in front of the Full Sail crowd. The Extraordinary Man wanted to show his true self to the NXT faithful.

Many others had big statements to make in massive matches. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox got the very first title shot in NXT at the WWE women's tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Candice LeRae rekindled her rivalry with Io Shirai in a personal grudge match. As Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler both watched with vested interest, one of the two had a chance to rise back to the top of the title scene.

The show also promised fallout as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle teamed up to try to take down Undisputed Era after their recent attacks. Tyler Bate also stepped into an NXT ring to get back at Cameron Grimes for pushing him last week.

This was a night brimming with promising matches fans would be talking about for weeks to come.